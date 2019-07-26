Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 26 July

The 159 Sportwagon is still a thing of beauty, although it’s made rather humdrum by some worthy diesel engines.

Alfa Romeo 159 1.75 TBi TI Sportwagon, £10,995: On the petrol front, there’s a try-hard 2.2 (its timing chain tensioner can be an issue, so take care) and a quick but thirsty 3.2 V6 four-wheel-drive model. However, the engine we burn a candle for, and the one Alfa specialists rate, is the rare 1.75 TBi.

It made its debut towards the end of 2009 and its turbocharged motor produces 197bhp but, more impressive still, 236lb ft from just 1400rpm. That torque is no flash in the pan, either. It plays out all the way to 5500rpm and is just a nudge away in any gear. Meanwhile, the engine remains smooth and sporty even at the redline.

We found a 2009/59-reg with just 44,000 miles. It looks to be in excellent condition and has full Alfa service history, supported by eight stamps in the service book. That’s quite something given the model’s service interval was 21,000 miles.