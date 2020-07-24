BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 24 July
UP NEXT
New Mercedes-Benz EQE electric SUV seen for the first time

Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 24 July

Are you the leader of a free nation or incredibly paranoid? If so, these pre-owned armoured cars are for you
Autocar
News
4 mins read
24 July 2020

Most of us have been nobly distancing from family members, but it might not be too long before we’re together again, and the potential for arguments could be all too great.

How do you protect yourself when words alone aren’t enough to placate? Well, you could do worse than buying a pre-owned armoured car. Once the preserve of high-ranking officials and the incredibly paranoid, such a vehicle would be perfect for beating a retreat from Nana’s wrath.

One of the major players in this field is Mercedes-Benz. It has been so ever since it took a special order from Emperor Hirohito for a 770 Pullman in 1935. That limousine set down the template that has been followed by every armoured car since, although those such as the 2002 S-Guard here are obviously far more sophisticated.

Much like that 1935 car, the W220 S-Guard has a reinforced body lined with armoured steel and thicker glass, but it was developed to a much higher standard, so it can withstand the worst your relatives can throw at it – even if that’s armour-piercing bullets. There’s even underfloor protection to deflect explosives. And all these armaments are so neatly integrated that you would have to be a real anorak to notice them.

The mechanicals were also beefed up to negate the extra weight of this mobile fortress, of course, enabling it to drive in a similarly relaxed fashion to the standard S-Class. Don’t expect spare parts to come cheap, however, because plenty of them are bespoke.

Even though this is an 18-year-old S-Class (albeit one that has done just 28,000 miles), it’s up for £24,995. But then it’s safer than any SUV, and you can’t really put a price on protection.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The self-proclaimed 'best car in the world' gets a touch more luxury, a heap of new technology and a mild hybrid electrical system, but is it enough to hold off the latest attempts from BMW and Audi?

Read our review
Back to top

Land Rover Snatch 2A, £8500: Nobody needs armoured cars more than the army, and this means you can purchase a militarised Defender 110 diesel – a Snatch, officially – that has been really well looked after. Despite being built back in 1992, this example has done just 8000 miles.

BMW 550i Security, £10,000: Another lightly armoured production car is this 5 Series that can withstand an attack at close range from a .44 Magnum round. Like all armour-plated cars, it’s a weighty beast, so the 367bhp petrol V8 is a necessary feature of this 68,000-mile saloon.

BMW 330i Security, £6000: Should you draw fire from an irate mother-in-law, this armoured 3 Series would keep you safe. Aside from the thick black frit band around the windows, there’s minimal visual difference between this 180,000-miler and a regular 320d.

Advertisement
Back to top

Mercedes-Benz G-Guard, £99,950: If the S-Guard just isn’t Kardashian enough for you, why not buy an even more tank-like version of Hollywood’s favourite Mercedes? This left-hand-drive, 67,900-mile G-Wagen has B6 armour and a panic alarm for when the paparazzi are getting too close.

Auction watch

MGB GT: Mk2 MGBs have never been as valuable as Mk1s, despite being more refined and easier to live with. Only examples in exceptional condition, such as this one, make decent money – although we suspect the £8910 it fetched wouldn’t have covered the cost of the nut-and-bolt restoration it has had. Extensive photographic documentation of the restoration and proof that the engine is original no doubt helped to boost its value.

While it isn’t as valuable as the roadster, the GT is much more usable, thanks to its hatchback rear end and two small rear seats that can be folded flat.

Future classic

Mercedes-Benz A-Class, £1495: With the passage of time, the buzz that surrounded the original Mercedes-Benz A-Class seems to have been forgotten. It was the biggest leap forward in car design since the Mini, and it had a clever sandwich floor construction that made it very safe in a crash. Ubiquity, a bungled stability test and stories of poor reliability tarnished its reputation, but with all those issues ironed out, the A-Class could soon be seen as the trendsetter it really was.

Advertisement
Back to top

Clash of the classifieds

Brief: Please find me a five-door hot hatch for £5000.

Skoda Octavia vRS, £4495

Volkswagen Golf GTI, £4795

Mark Pearson: It isn’t often that I stick to the letter of the law, but James asked for a practical five-door hot hatch for £5000, and while your Golf is very smart, it can’t cut it with my Octavia’s huge boot and associated practicality. There’s a butchness to this 2008 Mk2 Octavia that suits the hot hatch look, too, and with a top speed of 149mph, it has the cajones to back it all up.

Max Adams: My 2007 Golf has an equal number of doors, Mark, and has never been accused of being impractical, plus I bet most would agree that mine is a more practical size when it comes to parking. And while the slipperier Octavia has a higher top speed, my lighter Golf can accelerate quicker from 0-60mph (7.2sec) and handles more adroitly – which is kind of the point of a hot hatch, wouldn’t you say?

MP: They tell me my Octavia accelerates from 0-60mph in 7.3sec, Max, so unless you’re in a very particular hurry, I’m not sure you can play the speed card on me there, and my car’s longer wheelbase gives a more comfortable ride.

MA: That may be true in theory, but the reality is that the Golf has better damping and suspension bushings, making it the more refined choice.

Advertisement
Back to top

MP: Nonsense: you made that up. My Octavia is a sparkling diamond – just what James ordered.

MA: Not with those ugly gold wheels and that dubious window tint it isn’t.

Verdict: I’ll take the old-school hot hatch Golf.

READ MORE

Jaguar Land Rover committed to diesel powertrains 

Land Rover Defender range grows with new commercial model 

Jaguar Land Rover readies 2021 Range Rover amid lockdown delays

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
9

si73

24 July 2020
Original A class was a great idea, as small as a la but as roomy as a C class. With its sandwich floor it's surely an ideal candidate for EV conversion. I reckon if they built it now as an EV it would sell well.

martin_66

24 July 2020
si73 wrote:

Original A class was a great idea.

Unless you were driving down the road and an elk stepped out in front of you.

Jon 1972

24 July 2020

Interesting that the choices for a 5k hot hatch are a Golf and er, a Golf.  I like the Golf, even the TT but surely there is a non VAG hatch that they thought would give decent bang for your buck?

On a separate note, armoured vehicles saved many RUC lives over the years but the terrorists always found ways to defeat armour, although I could be tempted by an armoured 3 series...

si73

24 July 2020
Jon 1972 wrote:

Interesting that the choices for a 5k hot hatch are a Golf and er, a Golf.  I like the Golf, even the TT but surely there is a non VAG hatch that they thought would give decent bang for your buck?

On a separate note, armoured vehicles saved many RUC lives over the years but the terrorists always found ways to defeat armour, although I could be tempted by an armoured 3 series...

si73

24 July 2020
Bloody quote system

Yes I agree, for the money I'm sure a civic type r, a Renault rs or a focus st could be offered, even less obvious a Mazda 3 mps, I'd personally take any of them over the golf or octavia.

Mishcum

24 July 2020

....the Snatch? Notorious as having the monicker "mobile coffins" for their distinct lack of protection? Despised by troops who love every other LR. This one would rather be forgotten....

martin_66

24 July 2020

These cars can only be recommended for people who truly believe they are at risk of being shot.  The bullet proof glass and armour plating in the body weighs so much the cars are incredibly heavy, and thus are a lot slower than unarmoured cars, and a lot, lot thirstier too.

A rather bizarre and, dare I say, pointless recommendation for readers of Autocar.

Marc

24 July 2020
martin_66 wrote:

These cars can only be recommended for people who truly believe they are at risk of being shot.  The bullet proof glass and armour plating in the body weighs so much the cars are incredibly heavy, and thus are a lot slower than unarmoured cars, and a lot, lot thirstier too.

A rather bizarre and, dare I say, pointless recommendation for readers of Autocar.

Unless you're the local drug dealer casually breezing over the website

LP in Brighton

24 July 2020

The millenium period was an interesting one for the evolution of the small car. The Mercedes A-class may have started the revolution but it was quickly followed by the Audi A2, Renault Modus and Honda Jazz. Of this quartet, I guess that only the Honda was a commercial success on a global scale, suggesting that conservatism won out on this occasion. It's sad, but I guess that the relative failure of these cars has discouraged other makers from creating bold innovative designs. Of late I can think of only one, the BMW i3 - and that seems destined to be replaced by something much less ambitious.   

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week