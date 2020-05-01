Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 1 May

Believe it or not, the Citroën GS hits 50 this year. Launched in 1970, it became European Car of the Year in 1971 thanks largely to its sophistication, with supple hydropneumatic suspension that gave this small car the luxurious ride expected of something far bigger.
The car was perfect for the imperfect roads of rural France, where it proved popular, but wasn’t as successful in Britain. Complicated mechanics scared buyers off.
And therein lies the first problem with the GS, because it takes the enthusiasm of a certain type of person to maintain one. Someone who’ll put up with its complications along with the usual issue related to old cars: rust. Okay, an MGB will also rot, but it has the mechanical sophistication of a barn door, so is relatively pain free to look after.
The second issue is the GS is undervalued, and you’ll never get your money back from a full restoration. Unless it happens to be a Birotor – a curious motor that came about through a partnership with NSU that made this model the first (and only) mass-produced Citroën with a rotary engine.
NSU was bankrupted by warranty claims related to worn-out rotor tips with its Ro80, and the same almost happened to Citroën. Only 847 GS Birotors were sold, most being bought back by the company and destroyed to avoid the costs of supplying parts to keep them going.
The Birotor we found is a rare survivor in original condition; the sort of state collectors lust after, which is perhaps why it’s up for £25k. However, it’s a fine example of a highly significant car that’s about to celebrate a huge milestone. And compared with that other softly sprung Citroën, the DS, this Birotor seems a bit of a bargain.
Jon 1972
How about some reporting on
How about some reporting on the car market around the globe, particularly in markets like Germany where dealers are open. Be good to see what measure are working and how sales are holding up.
runnerbean
Sales up or down when lockdown ends?
I'd second Jon1972's request - more industry info, please, and not just what the SMMT puts out in a press release.
streaky
Love the Citroen
Citroen recently claimed to be "doing something really different". Could have fooled me - apart from a welcome emphasis on comfort, to a degree, it hasn't done much else. It's designs are a little "funky" perhaps but still fairly anodyne. I've been banging on for ages about how Citroen should take inspiration for its styling from the DS and CX but this article has made me realise I had forgotten about the GS - just as worthy a role model!
