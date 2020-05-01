Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 1 May

The Citroen GS didn't take off in Britain when it launched in 1970 - now, though, it's a hot commodity
1 May 2020

Believe it or not, the Citroën GS hits 50 this year. Launched in 1970, it became European Car of the Year in 1971 thanks largely to its sophistication, with supple hydropneumatic suspension that gave this small car the luxurious ride expected of something far bigger.

The car was perfect for the imperfect roads of rural France, where it proved popular, but wasn’t as successful in Britain. Complicated mechanics scared buyers off.

And therein lies the first problem with the GS, because it takes the enthusiasm of a certain type of person to maintain one. Someone who’ll put up with its complications along with the usual issue related to old cars: rust. Okay, an MGB will also rot, but it has the mechanical sophistication of a barn door, so is relatively pain free to look after.

The second issue is the GS is undervalued, and you’ll never get your money back from a full restoration. Unless it happens to be a Birotor – a curious motor that came about through a partnership with NSU that made this model the first (and only) mass-produced Citroën with a rotary engine.

NSU was bankrupted by warranty claims related to worn-out rotor tips with its Ro80, and the same almost happened to Citroën. Only 847 GS Birotors were sold, most being bought back by the company and destroyed to avoid the costs of supplying parts to keep them going.

The Birotor we found is a rare survivor in original condition; the sort of state collectors lust after, which is perhaps why it’s up for £25k. However, it’s a fine example of a highly significant car that’s about to celebrate a huge milestone. And compared with that other softly sprung Citroën, the DS, this Birotor seems a bit of a bargain.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 2020 road test review - hero front
    1 May 2020
    Car review
    Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
    Vauxhall beats the pack to the plug-in crossover niche. How much does it...
  • Audi RS5 Coupé 2020 first drive review - hero front
    30 April 2020
    First Drive
    Audi RS5 Coupe 2020 review
    Ingolstadt fine-tunes its seriously rapid two-door, which impresses with its...
  • Mini JCW GP 2020 first drive review - hero front
    29 April 2020
    First Drive
    Mini JCW GP 2020 review
    Most extreme road-going Mini benefits from 302bhp, a strict diet and an eye-...
Fiat Multipla, £850: Often derided for its looks, the Fiat Multipla was a brilliant idea dressed up in a body that had more glass than the Crystal Palace. We found this pre-facelift (the wackiest-looking one), one-owner, top-of-the-range ELX version of the six-seater marvel.

Rover Streetwise, £595: Rover was in dire straits but still ahead of the small faux-SUV craze when it launched this. Today, you can pick up a usable Streetwise like this 76k-mile example for a pittance, plus our choice has an unburstable diesel engine for epic fuel economy.

Chrysler PT Cruiser, £995: The retro styling does make it look like a hearse from some angles, so here’s a black one to consider. The mileage isn’t likely to scare you to death, and it does have a full-service history. The high roofline is great for those wearing top hats.

Renault Vel Satis, £3695: It would have taken a very quirky individual to have bought one new over a contemporary rival, such as an E39 BMW 5 Series. Renault UK was the first custodian of this one and it’s had a pampered life, featuring a new gearbox, turbo and EGR.

Auction watch

BMW Z3 M: A lot of the criticism of early BMW Z3s surrounded the underwhelming performance. Both the four-cylinder 1.9 and six-cylinder 2.8-litre engines would have been fine if the car only had to compete with other front-engined, rear-wheel-drive sports cars. But it also faced the mid-engined Porsche Boxster, which is why the more potent 3.2-litre engine from BMW’s M motorsport division quickly found its way into the little Z3. Today, it’s one of the most sought after Z3s behind the M Coupé, so the £8103 someone paid for this 84,500-mile example seems a bit of a snip.

Future classic

Volkswagen Golf R32, £6000: In its fifth generation, you could have had your sporty Golf as a high-performance diesel, a traditional GTI, or a 1.4 that was boosted by both a supercharger and a turbocharger – but it was the R32 that was most lusted after with a stonking 3.2-litre V6 and 247bhp. Today, a decent example can be found for £6000 and seems somewhat of a bargain for what has to be one of the last small car/big engine combos ever made. Go for the rarer manual version to maximise future classic potential.

Clash of the classifieds

Brief: Find me a characterful cabriolet that seats four people for under £10,000.

Saab 9-3 2.8 V6 Aero, £5549

Mercedes CLK 500, £8990

Max Adams: When looking for the ultimate in characterful, four-seat, open-topped goodness, there really is no finer example than the Saab 9-3. And my 2007 one is a particular find since it’s a rare 2.8 V6 with a manual gearbox. What ’bahn-storming bruiser have you come up with, Mark?

Mark Pearson: Oh, a Saab? With a manual gearbox? How quaint! Remind me, are they still going? Well, I’ve got this fantastic and wonderfully distinguished 2006 Mercedes CLK 500, Max, complete with a rip-snorting 383bhp 5.5-litre V8 engine that’ll help waft this creamy delight from zero to 60mph in a mere 5.3sec. My car also has a below-average mileage and a full service history. And if you want real character, just flick it into a roundabout and press the accelerator pedal, old fruit.

MA: Why are there no images of the back seats in yours? I bet it’s because there is no room for even the shortest of legs.

MP: It’s a Mercedes, so it’s bound to offer unparalleled opulence to all its passengers. Anyway, they’ll be too busy taking in all that performance. Your Saab is so ugly that no one will want to be seen in it.

MA: Steady on there. Mine has a sophisticated Swedish style all its own. Plus, you want to enjoy the view in a cabrio – not blast through it, and mine has the comfiest seats in all of automotive history.

MP: Meh.

Verdict: The Saab still looks stylish and won’t cost a bomb to fix, unlike the Merc…

Comments
3

Jon 1972

1 May 2020

How about some reporting on the car market around the globe, particularly in markets like Germany where dealers are open. Be good to see what measure are working and how sales are holding up.

runnerbean

1 May 2020

I'd second Jon1972's request - more industry info, please, and not just what the SMMT puts out in a press release.

streaky

1 May 2020

Citroen recently claimed to be "doing something really different".  Could have fooled me - apart from a welcome emphasis on comfort, to a degree, it hasn't done much else.  It's designs are a little "funky" perhaps but still fairly anodyne.  I've been banging on for ages about how Citroen should take inspiration for its styling from the DS and CX but this article has made me realise I had forgotten about the GS - just as worthy a role model!

