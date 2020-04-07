Citroen C4 Cactus replacement caught testing in new shots

All-new C-segment model still expected to be unveiled later this year, with petrol, diesel and electric variants
7 April 2020

Citroën intends to replace the ageing C4 Cactus and now-dead C4 hatchback with a new C-segment crossover, and new spy photos give us our closest look yet. 

Despite the coronavirus pandemic engineers in Germany are hard at work testing the new model, which could use the Aircross tag to bring the model into line with Citroën's latest SUVs. The prototype is being tested alongside a Vauxhall Grandland X, allowing us to see that the new model features a lower roofline and looks to be narrower.

Tipped to be revealed in the latter part of this year before going on sale at the start of 2021, the newly developed model will sit on the PSA Group’s CMP architecture, allowing it to be the first in its class to offer petrol, diesel and battery electric powertrain options. Former Citroën CEO Linda Jackson confirmed this last year. The Grandland X uses the larger EMP2 platform shared with the C5 Aircross.

The images offer a detailed look at the new car in disguise, which moves towards the now-fashionable coupé-SUV bodystyle by way of a distinctly sloping roofline and a raised tailgate. However, clear Citroën design cues remain in the front end, particularly the low-mounted headlight layout, and a clamshell bonnet features.

Citroen C4 Cactus



The Citroen C4 Cactus has downgraded its airbumps, but gained new suspension and engine. Can that turn it into a true rival to the VW Golf and Peugeot 308?

The use of the CMP platform means we can expect the C4 replacement to come with the engines used by sister brand Peugeot’s similar-size new 2008. That means a range of turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrols and 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesels, as well as the fully electric powertrain. Stickers appear to confirm that this prototype features the latter.

The electric e-2008 uses a 136bhp, 192lb ft motor and a 50kWh battery for a WLTP range of 192 miles. It also supports 100kW rapid-charging. 

Citroën has previously committed to, from this year onwards, launching all new models with either plug-in hybrid or fully electric powertrain options. The French firm claims there will be an electrified version of every car and van it sells by 2025.

Comments
2

Peter Cavellini

22 January 2020

 Not a bad shape, might be good, who knows?

Guy08

23 January 2020
Is the new "in" shape.

