Citroen C4 Cactus replacement caught testing in new shots

Citroën intends to replace the ageing C4 Cactus and now-dead C4 hatchback with a new C-segment crossover, and new spy photos give us our closest look yet.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic engineers in Germany are hard at work testing the new model, which could use the Aircross tag to bring the model into line with Citroën's latest SUVs. The prototype is being tested alongside a Vauxhall Grandland X, allowing us to see that the new model features a lower roofline and looks to be narrower.

Tipped to be revealed in the latter part of this year before going on sale at the start of 2021, the newly developed model will sit on the PSA Group’s CMP architecture, allowing it to be the first in its class to offer petrol, diesel and battery electric powertrain options. Former Citroën CEO Linda Jackson confirmed this last year. The Grandland X uses the larger EMP2 platform shared with the C5 Aircross.

The images offer a detailed look at the new car in disguise, which moves towards the now-fashionable coupé-SUV bodystyle by way of a distinctly sloping roofline and a raised tailgate. However, clear Citroën design cues remain in the front end, particularly the low-mounted headlight layout, and a clamshell bonnet features.