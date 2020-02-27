Citroen confirms electric hatchback and Spacetourer for 2020

Citroën will launch a new electric compact hatchback this year as an indirect replacement to the C4 and C4 Cactus, alongside five more electrified models.

Product boss Laurence Hansen said the zero-emissions hatchback will have “assertive styling” and offer the ultimate Citroën Advanced Comfort. Alongside the electric model, petrol and diesel variants will also be offered.

The model is set to be more conventional in styling than the C4 Cactus and slightly higher-riding, bridging the gap between traditional hatchbacks and SUVs.

Hansen said: “We will meet customer expectation with the [hatchback]. It is a neo-silhouette, not a typical hatchback design, and has a high posture on the road.”

New Citroën CEO Vincent Cobee, who recently replaced Brit Linda Jackson, said the introduction of the model held “massive” importance for Citroën's sale growth in Europe. In 2019, it grew 1% year-on-year, selling 830,000 vehicles.

Cobee said: “The car will be Citroën to its core, in design, innovation and comfort. So for us, it’s one of three or four bullets in the overall growth of Citroën.

"Citroën has massive legitimacy in this segment: it's the one with the most populist customer base.

“We probably were a bit carried away with our innovation capabilities on the current vehicle [C4 Cactus] ,so we will do something which will be a more comprehensive and attractive offer in the segment."

He added that he believe the hatchback would be a credible alternative to SUVs.

The model will be the only compact hatchback in the PSA Group portfolio to offer an electric variant.