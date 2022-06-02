The best 10 used family haulers for 2022

Why leave the kids, the pets or even the kitchen sink at home? There are some highly dependable and desirable bargain buses on sale – and our picks prove you needn’t sacrifice pace, poise or kerb appeal when it comes to choosing your next shopping wagon.

Volvo XC90, 2002-2014

£800-£22,000: The car that launched 1000 imitations. With its clever, fold-flat seats, raised seating position and flattering looks, the Volvo XC90 was to MPVs what the asteroid was to dinosaurs. Its diesel engines aren’t the smoothest and the auto gearbox desperately needs a torque lock-up to avoid the constant downchanges, but few can argue with the way the XC90 swallows family life. Even Jeremy Clarkson loves it: he’s owned several.

One we found: 2013 Volvo XC90 2.4 D5 R-Design, 50k miles, £18,950

Volkswagen Golf Estate, 2004-2010

£1500-£8000: Beloved by everyone from school-run parents to impoverished aristos, the Golf transcends lists like these: it’s just so ubiquitous that it’s the cliché that keeps on giving. Hand-me-down Mk4 hatches were popular when my mates and I were in our youth, but those in the know hankered after a Mk5 estate. Launched in the wake of the all-conquering Ford Focus, the Mk5 was when Volkswagen realised it couldn’t just make a reliable car (remember the ad?): it had to drive well ’n’ all. This was in an era when diesel wasn’t completely vilified, so the 2.0 TDI was the engine of choice. The 1.9 diesel was a bit rougher. Most Golfs of this vintage were and remain pretty reliable, but keep an eye out for the alloy wheels because they can suffer from corrosion.