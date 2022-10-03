Used car buying guide: BMW M5 (E60)

This may well be a car that you buy for the engine, and nothing else. And for good reason. The Formula 1-inspired, naturally aspirated, 5.0-litre V10 makes an enormous 500bhp at a euphoric 7750rpm – a rev figure that might sound more likely for 1990s Honda Type R screamer than an 1830kg executive saloon (and indeed one that is often found in black, looking more like a bank manager’s 520d than a supercar-scaring monster).
The BMW M5 is not a car you buy because of its ability to get to 62mph in 4.1sec, a frankly ridiculous figure for the time, but because of how it gets there. The intoxicating noise will encourage a heavy right foot – luckily, the trip computer won’t read below 7mpg, so you never quite know the true damage you’re doing (but it’s far too easy to see single figures) – and a delve into the iDrive system to find a route with more tunnels.
The earliest cars are 2005, and at £61,750 17 years ago, they came with almost all the bells and whistles possible: 19in alloy wheels (you can get those on a Volkswagen Golf these days), head-up display and sat-nav, 11 shift modes for the SMG gearbox, and even launch control.
