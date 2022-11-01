BACK TO ALL NEWS
Top 10 best executive company cars

Here's our list of favourites if you're after an executive saloon
James Disdale
News
9 mins read
10 September 2024

If you’re looking for the best executive cars, then you’ve come to the right place. Once the undisputed kings of the company car park, these sleek and stylish upmarket saloons have become something of a dying breed over the past few years, overshadowed (almost literally) by customer clamour for more fashionable SUVs.

Yet despite dwindling numbers, these large and luxurious four-door machines (and the occasional estate and hatchback) still pack plenty of appeal for business users and private buyers alike. Not only do they look the part and feature classy, capacious cabins, they’re usually quicker, sharper to drive and more efficient than their high-riding rivals. 

As you’d expect, there’s a wide variety of powertrains to choose from, up to and including plug-in and fully electric cars. However, there are also more traditional internally combusted models for those users who aren’t ready (or don’t want to) take the leap to a battery-powered motor. 

Autocar Company Cars

View all company car news, advice and reviews

So, however you want to cut a dash in the corporate car park or down at the golf club, our top 10 executive picks should have you covered.

The best executive company cars

1. BMW 530e M Sport

A firm fixture of the executive class for the last half century or so, the BMW 5 Series continues to set the standard by which other smart saloons are judged. Now in its eighth generation, the latest car (codenamed G60) is the biggest and most luxurious yet, but there’s enough of the old car’s ‘ultimate driving machine’ rear-drive handling spirit to keep things interesting.

With its vast dimensions and slightly bloated looks, the 5 Series has lost some of its crisp visual appeal, but its vast interior is sumptuously finished and serves-up vault-like refinement - although the frustrating infotainment will do its best to undo the sybaritic and smooth-riding saloon’s stress-relieving properties.

There’s a wide-range of engines, including a fully electric BMW i5 and mild hybrid 520i, but the plug-in 530e delivers a winning blend of punchy 295bhp performance, 63 miles of EV range and a benefit-in-kind company car tax rating of just 8%.

Read our BMW 5 Series review

2. Mercedes E300e Urban Edition

A long-time nemesis of the BMW 5 Series, the Mercedes E-Class used to be the more mature and refined alternative to its sharper-handling and more dynamic German rival. However, there’s now little to separate the two for hushed refinement, while the Merc is more engaging to drive than you’d think - although the 5 Series remains the keen driver’s choice, yet also rides with greater poise and suppleness.

Still, there’s no denying the company car kudos of the three-pointed star, while the lavishly-appointed interior looks and feels almost special and spacious as that of the brand’s S-Class limousine flagship. Yet it’s the E300e’s plug-in powertrain that really impresses, the seamless integration of petrol and electric power deliver a potent 0-62mph times of 6.4 seconds, an EV range of 70 miles and an impressively low BiK banding of 5%.

Factor in the car’s intuitive infotainment and the availability of cavernous estate version and E-Class deserves a place on any boardroom exec’s shopping list.

Read our Mercedes E-Class review

3. Volvo V90 T6 Plug-in

A little while ago Volvo decided it was done with estate cars in the UK. The future was SUV-shaped and despite decades of custom from loyal load-lugger buyers the Swedish firm was sticking the boot into its capacious carriers. And then just as quickly it reversed the decision following an outcry from Britain’s middle-classes who couldn’t face the thought of being denied their Scandinavian space ships.

That means the V90 is back and delivering the same compelling blend of practicality, premium appeal and pampering comfort. There’s a range of mild-hybrid four cylinder engines to choose from (Volvo is also currently back-pedalling a little on its commitment to ditching ICEs sooner rather than later), but it’s the plug-in hybrids that best suit the big-booted (although its maximum capacity of 1517-litres actually trails many rivals) Swede's character. 

The 449bhp T8 grabs all the headlines, but we’d plump for the hardly slothful 345bhp T6 that combines a rapid 5.6 second 0-62mph time with a handy 54 miles of EV running (resulting in an 8% BiK rating). It’s not the sharpest to drive, but the Volvo’s easy-going demeanour, excellent refinement and superb seats mean there are few executives that are as restful. 

Read our Volvo V90 review

4. DS 9 E-Tense 250 Rivoli+

If you’re after something a little leftfield to impress colleagues and neighbours, then look no further than the DS 9. Attempting to channel some of the Gallic charm and sophistication of the legendary DS saloon of the Fifties, this sleek four-door machine makes up for in style and comfort what it lacks in driver involvement and true premium badge appeal.

Like its famous forebear, the DS 9 prioritizes comfort over speed, its clever camera controlled suspension (it ‘reads’ the road ahead and primes the adaptive dampers for any big bumps) delivers a cushioned ride, while the quirky interior design effortlessly combines French flair with genuine luxury. Most of the time the plug-in hybrid powertrain plays its part too, with smooth delivery and low noise levels.

Yet it sounds strained when extended, while its 47 miles EV range is nothing to write home about. And with prices starting the wrong side of £60,000 and a 12% BiK rating, it's not that cheap to buy or run.

Read our DS 9 review

5. VW ID 7 Pro S

It’s more of a ‘mainstream premium’ brand, but with its eye-catching ID7 VW is making a concerted push upmarket. More importantly, it made a good fist of it, the large all-electric machine scooping the ‘Best Saloon’ trophy in Autocar’s 2024 Awards. High praise indeed.

Key to the car’s appeal is its wafty ride and limousine-rivalling space, which help make it one of the most comfortable and relaxing cars in this list. Yet it combines this effortless rolling refinement with poised handling and the sort of easily accessible everyday performance that EVs do so well.

There’s a number of battery and motor combinations to choose from, including a hot(ish) twin motor 335bhp Volkswagen ID 7 GTX, but it’s the middle-ranking Pro S that gets our vote. With 282bhp it’s no slouch, while the combination of an  87kWh battery and slippery aerodynamics deliver a claimed range of 435 miles.

Read our VW ID 7 review 

6. Tesla Model S

These are testing times for Tesla, which is facing its first sales slow-down, well, ever. Yet the dwindling number of customers willing to take the plunge has little to do with the brand’s products, which remain as capable as ever.

Although it looks much like the original Model S that kick-started Tesla’s mainstream push a decade or so ago, the latest model is largely new under the skin. It still remains rather one-dimensional to drive, but the big American saloon is quicker than ever (the flagship Tesla Model S Plaid’s 0-60mph time of 1.9 seconds is borderline anti-social), finally rides with some finesse and packs an interior that now has a quality feel and design to match the car’s eye-watering price tag (although the reductive layout that plonks almost all the controls on a vast, centrally-mounted touch screen remains an affront to ergonomics).

Stil, the Tesla is roomy, refined and very easy to rub along with, while the standard version’s 394 mile range helps reduce anxiety. Any issues? Well, it’s a special order model and only available in left-hand drive.

Read our Tesla Model S review

7. Genesis G80 Electrified

There’s no doubting Hyundai’s ambition with Genesis, the Korean brand’s upmarket offshoot that’s big in its home market and the US but a relative unknown in Europe. Launched over here in 2020, it launched a relatively full line-up of cars in quite short order, many of them SUVs (natch).

Representing the traditional three-box saloon is the BMW 5-Series-sized G80, which is a refined, lavishly equipped and beautifully built machine that favours cosseting comfort over driver delight. There’s a choice of conventional four-cylinder petrol and diesel units, but it’s the all-electric, erm, Electrified version that’s the pick of the bunch.

Underpinned by Hyundai’s powerful 800V architecture its features a 365bhp twin motor layout, a 323 mile claimed range and an ability to charge from 10-80% in as little as 22 minutes. However, arguably the most interesting feature is the optional solar roof that in optimal weather conditions (thing Beverly Hills rather than Bognor Regis) can potentially add up to 700 miles of extra range over the course of a year.

Read our Genesis G80 Electrified review

8. BYD Seal Design

Even more ambitious than Genesis is BYD, the nascent Chinese car brand that has hit the UK market with a raft of new models and a ruthless mission to dominate the sales charts. Despite its fairly daft naming policy (BYD stands for Build Your Dreams, while the Seal is sold alongside the Dolphin and the Atto), the cars themselves stand up to scrutiny.

Aimed squarely at the Tesla Model 3, the Seal is smartly designed and boasts an interior that’s more premium than the car’s price would have you believe. Only the rather clunky and confusing infotainment system undermines the sophisticated vibes. Still, the BYD drivers with surprising maturity, with balanced handling and supple high speed ride matched to strong and easily accessible performance, even in the entry-level 308bhp rear-wheel drive single motor model.

Moreover, with prices starting at a whisker over £45,000, a company car benefit-in-kind rating of 2% and a claimed range of 354 miles from its 82.5kWh battery, the Seal is an executive saloon that appeals to private buyers and business users alike.

Read our BYD Seal review

9. Kia EV6

It's a sign of how disrupted the new car market has become that a Kia is now considered a viable alternative to established European brands. In the case of the EV6, a recent facelift has given the Korean machine even more upmarket appeal. Its distinctive lines that combine coupe, hatchback and SUV styling cues have been given a lift with a new LED headlamp treatment and lower grille treatment, while the interior features even richer materials and enhanced tech.

Under the skin there’s a bigger 84kWh battery, which in entry-level 225bhp single motor guise returns a claimed range of 361 miles. There’s also a racier 320bhp twin-motor version, but the standard motor serves-up all the performance you’ll need and also combines poised and approachable handling with a cushioned ride.

As before, there’s the brand’s 800V E-GMP electrical architecture (shared with Hyundai and Genesis) that allows ultra rapid charging, with a 10-80% top-up possible in just 18 minutes.

Read our Kia EV6 review

10. Hyundai Ioniq 6 Premium RWD

Closely related to the Kia EV6, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 ditches the ever-popular SUV design themes in favour of old fashioned saloon styling cues. With its sleek streamliner profile, the Korean four-door has real road presence as well as exceptionally good aerodynamics (it boasts a Cd figure of just 0.21). As a result, it slips through the air with such ease that it claims up to 338 miles between charges, and that’s with the brand’s smaller 77kWh battery (the 6 is yet to receive the larger 84kWh unit already seen in its EV6 sister car).

In keeping with its smooth and sophisticated looks, the Hyundai prefers to deliver smooth and unruffled progress with a compliant ride and low noise levels, while cramped rear headroom aside the interior is model of premium finish, intuitive technology and relaxing comfort. Still, the entry-level 225bhp single motor version serves-up swift enough acceleration, while the handling is assured and precise, even if it lacks the excitement to get keen drivers’ heart rates racing.

As with the company’s other E-GMP based products there’s 800V architecture that allows rapid charging and even V2L (vehicle to load) functionality, for those that want to power laptop computers or other powerful electrical items while away from the national grid.

Read our Hyundai Ioniq 6 review

James Disdale

James Disdale
Title: Special correspondent

James is a special correspondent for Autocar, which means he turns his hand to pretty much anything, including delivering first drive verdicts, gathering together group tests, formulating features and keeping Autocar.co.uk topped-up with the latest news and reviews. He also co-hosts the odd podcast and occasional video with Autocar’s esteemed Editor-at-large, Matt Prior.

For more than a decade and a half James has been writing about cars, in which time he has driven pretty much everything from humble hatchbacks to the highest of high performance machines. Having started his automotive career on, ahem, another weekly automotive magazine, he rose through the ranks and spent many years running that title’s road test desk. This was followed by a stint doing the same job for monthly title, evo, before starting a freelance career in 2019. The less said about his wilderness, post-university years selling mobile phones and insurance, the better.

