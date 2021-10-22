Buy them before we do: second hand picks for 22 October

Top-class estate options are innumerable and many of them offer a great deal of value as used cars. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Estate is this week’s case in point, geared towards making the school run or your daily commute a stress- free and even economical proposition while offering excellent practicality.

Mercedes E220 CDI Estate, £8800: The fourth-generation E-Class was launched in 2009 and continues to make its case today to counter the BMW 5 Series Touring and Audi A6 Avant. While those rivals are arguably easier on the eye, the E-Class is still imposing and possesses a fine blend of refinement and versatility. Like the saloon, the estate has a world-class ride and a plush, lounge-like interior.

Mercedes offered a choice of two 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesels at launch, producing 168bhp and 201bhp. A 228bhp hybrid diesel was an option, along with a powerful 3.0-litre V6 diesel. A few petrol engines were also available, including a 5.5-litre twin-turbo V8 AMG model, but these are expensive to run and used prices remain high.

Click here to buy your next used car from Autocar

As 90% of all E-Class sales in the UK were diesel-powered, these dominate the used market. Our choice is the E220 CDI, mated to Mercedes’ seven-speed 7G-Tronic gearbox for a blend of economy and usable everyday performance. We found a 2014 model in the classifieds for £8800 with choice kit such as nappa leather upholstery, privacy glass, a reversing camera, a speed limiter, 17in alloy wheels and a tyre pressure monitoring system. That’s in addition to Bluetooth, cruise control and heated front seats. Rarely has the school run been done with such style or in such comfort.

Skoda Superb Estate, £5699: The Superb estate is aptly named for its abilities as an all-round workhorse. This one is powered by the Volkswagen Group’s more powerful 2.0-litre turbo diesel and it’s in good working order under the skin after 10 years and 90,000 miles on the road.