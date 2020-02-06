Nearly new buying guide: Skoda Superb Estate

Have an estate, will fill it. Have a Superb estate and you’ll struggle to. Skoda’s wagon is that big – a giant of a thing with a 1950-litre load bay that dwarfs even the Mercedes-Benz E-Class’s business end. Put the rear seatbacks upright and there’s plenty of occupant space as well.

The current model, a sleek-looking affair, was launched in 2015 and facelifted in 2019, when it appeared to move even more upmarket thanks to extra kit, additional chrome detailing and fancier trims, plus the availability of a plug-in hybrid version. The Superb can be had with a seven-speed DSG automatic or six-speed manual gearbox.

Prices for the first 2015 cars start from around £5500 for 100,000-mile 118bhp 1.6 TDI diesels in basic S trim, peaking at about £17,500 for 148bhp 2.0 TDI diesels or one or two of the rare 2.0-litre petrols. The sweet spot is around £14,000 for a 2017-reg 2.0 TDI SE with 40,000 miles, although don’t dismiss the 1.6 TDI, which is responsive enough for most needs. There’s a more powerful 187bhp 2.0 TDI but it offers no real benefit over the 148bhp engine save for a useful 44lb ft of additional torque, which, if you’re a caravanner, is handy.

As for the petrol versions, if your mileage is only average and you don’t think you’ll miss a diesel’s additional mid-range pull, they’re worth considering. The 148bhp 1.4 TSI and the later 1.5 TSI, both with cylinder deactivation, are pleasant things, especially hooked up to the smooth-shifting DSG ’box, and you may even see up to 50mpg lightly loaded. The 123bhp engine is a little underpowered.

The two more powerful and rare 2.0-litre petrol engines, both available with four-wheel drive, are fun but, when new, stretch the Superb’s value argument to breaking point. However, as used cars, they’re more appealing. For example, a 2016/66-reg 218bhp 2.0 TSI SE L Executive DSG with 50,000 miles is around £14,500. Meanwhile, a 50,000-mile 2016/65-reg 276bhp 2.0 TSI DSG 4WD in top-spec Laurin & Klement trim comes in at £17,500. It’s quick – 0-62mph takes 5.6sec – but juicy (typically 31mpg). Five trims beckon but we rate mid-range SE (it also comes in Technology and Business flavours). SE L Executive ups the ante, with features such as larger alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights and leather seats. It’s about as plentiful as SE and, if you look around, there’s only £200 or so between them in price, like for like.