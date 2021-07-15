BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Audi A6 Avant
UP NEXT
New 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL interior revealed

Nearly new buying guide: Audi A6 Avant

Want practicality with a touch of class? We have a suggestion
News
3 mins read
15 July 2021

The Audi A6 Avant is a capacious, good-looking, premium-badged estate car of enormous suavity and more than decent road manners.

Under its elegantly lengthy bonnet, you’ll find a wide range of engines, including a 201bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel (badged 40 TDI) and a 282bhp 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel (50 TDI). Petrols are a 2.0-litre in either 201bhp 40 TFSI or more potent 261bhp 45 TFSI form and a 335bhp 3.0-litre (55 TFSI) for proper poke. There’s also a 344bhp diesel-powered S6 super-sporting version if you want to scare the dog silly.

Click here to buy your next used A6 from Autocar

Sport-spec A6 Avants come with most of the luxuries you are likely to want, including heated front seats, part-leather upholstery and 18in alloy wheels. Upgrading to S line trim brings 19in alloys, sportier looks and leather and Alcantara seats. Black Edition increases the wheel size to 20in and gets you plenty of black trim on the exterior, while Vorsprung models have the kitchen sink thrown at them in terms of kit, including 21in wheels, extra safety technology and an upgraded stereo.

On the road, the 40 TDI version is the more logical choice because it’s a good compromise between power and economy. The 50 TDI is a real flyer and, like the less powerful engine, remarkably quiet.

There were differing suspension options when the car was new: Sport trim uses conventional steel springs and dampers, S line models are stiffened and lowered, and Vorsprung versions have adaptive suspension with switchable dampers that can be softened or stiffened to suit your mood.

When you approach a corner, the Avant feels lighter and more agile than its size would lead you to expect. Some cars even come with four-wheel steering, which makes things sharper still. There’s plenty of traction, whether front-wheel drive or quattro four-wheel drive.

Inside, there’s a dashboard of unimpeachable logic and some good-quality materials. Find one where the Technology Pack has been added and the analogue dials are replaced by digital dials on a 12.3in screen.

Audi’s latest generation of infotainment system swaps a rotary controller for a touchscreen with haptic feedback, which is a bit of a retrograde step in our view. The screen is sharp and 8.8in diagonally across as standard, but if you add the Technology Pack, the upgrades include a 10.1in screen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

1 Rover Defender PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender P400e 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 LHD UK hero front Richard Lane

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 UK review

1 David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli 2021 UK FD hero front

David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon Estate 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon Estate 310 VZ3 4Drive 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

There’s plenty of cabin space in the front and rear and the boot is positively massive, a good shape and easily accessible. So overall, it’s one of the best estate cars in its class.

Need to know

Avant of 2018/2019 vintage for between £25,000 and £30,000. Spend £30,000 to £35,000 on a 2020 model or £40,000 to £50,000 on the faster versions. The 40 TDI is the most economical, with a combined figure of 49.6mpg. The 50 TDI isn’t quite as good, at 40.4mpg. There’s not a huge amount of difference between the petrol models, with the best being the 40 TFSI at 38.2mpg, followed by the 35.8mpg 45 TFSI, while the 55 TFSI drops down to 33.6mpg. A small number of cars made between July and September 2020 were fitted with faulty crash sensors for the front side airbags.

Our pick

2.0 TDI 40: The 2.0 TDI four-cylinder diesel imbues the A6 Avant with remarkable refinement, such that there are times when you wouldn’t know it was a diesel. It’s the cheapest in the range and also the most economical.

Wild card

3.0 S6 TDI Vorsprung: Okay, okay, go on then: if you really want max thrills, go for the punchy S6 in top-spec Vorsprung trim. It’s a diesel-powered hoot, and you’ll get quattro four-wheel drive, too.

Ones we found

2018 A6 Avant 2.0 40 TFSI SE, 30,000 miles, £25,500

2019 A6 Avant 2.0 40 TDI S line, 10,000 miles, £26,150

2021 A6 Avant 2.0 45 TFSI Black Edition quattro, 2000 miles, £45,000

READ MORE

Audi SQ8 TFSI Vorsprung 2021 UK review 

New E-Legend EL1 is Audi Quattro-inspired 805bhp EV 

2022 Audi E-tron set for major upgrade

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,999
74,371miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Chevrolet Spark 1.0i Ls 5dr
2014
£3,295
44,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£3,450
80,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,475
44,601miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£3,490
88,175miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,495
39,398miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£3,499
66,771miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£3,500
43,222miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
scotty5 15 July 2021

Couldn't disagree more. Looked at an A6 Avant ( black Edition ) to replace Octavia and found it to be one of the smartest looking estate cars on sale, but worst in practicality and price. And as it may turn out, equipped.

First off that boot. It's tiny given the size of the car. Lift the load floor and there's nothing underneath. I had all sorts of camping and sports gear hidden underneath the floor in the Octavia as well as a spare wheel, the Audi had no space whatsoever.  A 5series is better in that respect.

Quality? Check that dashboard as many A6 owners were complaining of dashboard rattles.

Equipment - did you know rear cupholders were an optional extra? Many used A6 Avants I searched didn't even have rear cupholders for heavens sake. Heated steering wheel? Nope, not even on the options list. Self parking? Audi have their own fancy name for what amounts to parking sensors. Self parking wasn't even on the options list.

An Octavia at half the price new works much better as an estate car.

 

Latest Drives

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

1 Rover Defender PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender P400e 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 LHD UK hero front Richard Lane

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 UK review

1 David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli 2021 UK FD hero front

David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon Estate 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon Estate 310 VZ3 4Drive 2021 UK review

View all latest drives