Nearly new buying guide: Renault Captur

As this is written, Renault showrooms across the land are being emptied of their few remaining unregistered, old-model Capturs as the all-new version pushes at the gates. In fact, you can order the new Captur now for delivery in February.

Still, here we’re interested in its predecessor, a model that did a sterling job in helping to establish the market for small SUVs when it was launched in 2013. Such was its popularity that in 2016 the Captur was Europe’s best-selling small SUV.

When it first landed, reviewers complained about its poor ride on scarred roads, a tendency to lean heavily in corners, lacklustre performance and uncommunicative steering. To the model’s fast-growing army of admirers, however, these were mere technicalities.

Instead they focused on its plus points: stylish looks (especially in one of the two-tone colour schemes), chunky presence, lofty driving position, space-efficient interior featuring a sliding rear bench, four years’ servicing, warranty and breakdown cover, and keen pricing.

The model was facelifted towards the end of 2016 (restyled grille, smarter lights all round with LED daytime-running lights, improved interior trim) and then last year the line-up was simplified.

It’s these post-2016 Capturs we’re interested in here since they’re almost indistinguishable from today’s few remaining unsold ones. Prices start at £8000 for a 2017 0.9 TCe Expression with 23,000 miles, rising to around £19,000 for a pre-reg 1.3 TCe 150 GT Line EDC automatic with delivery mileage.

For a small car, there are lots of engines to choose from. If you spend your time pottering around town, lightly loaded, you’ll be fine with the 89bhp 0.9 TCe 90 petrol. There’s a more powerful 118bhp TCe 120 available with the EDC automatic gearbox. Later on, a choice of two 1.3-litre engines arrived: a 128bhp TCe 130 and 148bhp TCe 150, the latter also offered with the EDC ’box.