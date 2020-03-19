BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nearly new buying guide: Range Rover Mk4

Do-it-all cars are seldom more classy, but we have some important advice
John Evans
News
4 mins read
1 October 2021

A Range Rover may be expensive, but think how many cars you’re getting: hatchback, estate, off-roader, tow car, luxury car, workhorse… The list goes on. Some might say its list of mechanical and electrical faults goes on, too. Which is why buying the cheapest Rangie you can find isn’t a good idea.

Instead, aim high and buy from a respected dealer that has inspected the car thoroughly and is prepared to put a quality warranty on it. Then borrow it for 24 hours and give it a proper workout, watching for glitches such as the oil service warning light and a creaky infotainment system and taking a note of its fuel economy.

It’s the Mk4 Range Rover we’re talking about here, launched in 2013 and still going strong, as it should continue to until the axe falls in 2021 with the arrival of its successor.

Click here to buy your next used Range Rover from Autocar

It was updated in 2014 and again in 2016. From launch, power was provided by a choice of 3.0 TDV6 or 4.4 SDV6 diesels and a supercharged 5.0 V8 petrol. They were joined shortly after by a 3.0 SDV6 HEV hybrid with power comparable to the 4.4 SDV8 but producing fewer emissions and claimed fuel economy of 44mpg.

Prices start at around £33,000 for a 2013-reg HEV Autobiography with 45,000 miles compared with £30,000 for a 3.0 TDV6 or 4.4 SDV8 of the same age and mileage but in entry-level Vogue trim. Its complex tech is just another thing to worry about, so we’d plump for that 4.4 SDV8. The supercharged 5.0 is juicy but reminds us of V8 petrol Rangies of old, which were always irresistible. An approved used 2013-reg 5.0 S Autobiography is around £38,000.

A standard-length Range Rover is roomy enough, but a long-wheelbase version arrived in 2014. The same year, the model received updates ranging from fancier puddle lights to a clever Cargo mode that, as the rear seats are folded, senses when the fronts are in the way and moves them forward.

The big refresh was in 2016, when the 5.0 Supercharged gained more power and a new 3.0 V6 Supercharged was slotted beneath it, offering better economy but decent performance. A 2017-reg with 43,000 miles is £48,000. But company car drivers demanded better and Range Rover duly delivered with the P400e, a plug-in hybrid with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, together producing 398bhp. Its pure-electric range is 31 miles. There are quite a few on the market, with an 8000-mile, 2018-reg Vogue SE weighing in at £71,000.

Of all the engines, we’d be drawn first to the 4.4 SDV8 for its blend of effortless performance and bearable economy, but if buying the lower-powered 3.0 TDV6 meant having something younger with lower mileage and a watertight history, we’d leap on it.

BUYER BEWARE

Engine Beware of oil dilution issues affecting the DPF and triggering the ‘oil service due’ warning light. Smaller diesel engines (smaller than the 4.4) can suffer crankshaft bearing problems. A troublesome turbo may be suffering a blocked breather pipe.

Transmission Make sure the rotary shift controller rises from the console. A fluid and filter change every 30,000 miles is recommended. 

Suspension Check the car sits level on its air springs and scroll through the various height modes. Knocking noises could be the front control arms or rear bottom arms.

Body Especially if a pre-2015 car, check panel gaps and finish.

Interior Pre-2015 cars had their fair share of electrical glitches so check everything (and there's a lot of it) works.

 

Need to know

In the What Car? Reliability Survey, the Range Rover is bottom of the luxury SUV class. Battery, gearbox and suspension faults are to blame. It’s why you should favour cars with a full service history and a quality warranty.

If you tow, seek out a Range Rover fitted with the Advanced Tow Assist (ATA) available from August 2016. It can automatically reverse car and trailer in the direction you indicate on a dial.

Beware of oil dilution issues affecting the DPF and triggering the ‘oil service due’ warning light.

In light of our increasingly wet climate, it’s good to know a Rangie has a wading depth of 900mm.

Our pick

3.0 TDV6 Vogue: Smallest but still strong diesel and well-equipped Vogue trim help make buying a Range Rover more affordable. Prices from £22,000 for a 2013-reg with 85,000 miles.

Wild card

5.0 V8 Supercharged 565 Autobiography Dynamic: A big name for a big hitter. This top-spec long-wheelbase Range Rover has performance figures to embarrass a supercar.

Ones we found

2014 3.0 TDV6 Vogue, 93,000 miles, £24,995

2015 4.4 SDV8 Vogue SE, 80,000 miles, £28,995

2016 5.0 V8 Supercharged Autobiography, 60,000 miles, £40,500

2018 3.0 TDV6 Vogue, 37,000 miles, £49,995

New 2021 Range Rover spotted with BMW V8 engine 

Range Rover EV to be most road-biased Land Rover yet 

2022 Range Rover Sport begins winter test phase

Lovema75 19 March 2020

Hmm reliability again...

Yup, same old - lovely cars when they are working any day of the week. I just don't remember which day that was...

Why do customers put up with that?

Mishcum 19 March 2020

It's not all bad...

It's not all bad.... we had gremlins from a Discovery 3 and needed a petrol for towing and low mileages, and traded in for a previous model, used supercharged RR - had it for nearly 5 years and it hasn't let us down at all. If you buy luxury expense, you are more likely to complain when you don't obtain perfection. A supremely capable car for everything - if you can afford the runnning costs.

sabre 19 March 2020

Love in the time of corona

I wish you health and quick return to normal life.Doctors say that exhast gases contain no virus (I had to write something automotive here).

scrap 19 March 2020

If you are looking to buy one

If you are looking to buy one of these for the school run, please remember that your priorities are all wrong.

Citytiger 19 March 2020

scrap wrote:

scrap wrote:

If you are looking to buy one of these for the school run, please remember that your priorities are all wrong.

How about, if you are looking to buy one and you dont live on a country estate, and have no intention of ever going off road, you're  a bloody idiot who has their priorities all wrong. 

martin_66 19 March 2020

Priorities versus desire

Citytiger wrote:

scrap wrote:

If you are looking to buy one of these for the school run, please remember that your priorities are all wrong.

How about, if you are looking to buy one and you dont live on a country estate, and have no intention of ever going off road, you're  a bloody idiot who has their priorities all wrong. 

It's not about priorities,  it is about desire (coupled with what you can afford!).

Why buy a Ferrari when a Porsche Boxster will do pretty much the same job?  Why buy a Porsche Boxster when a Mazda MX5 will do the same job?  Why buy a Rolex when a Casio will do the same job?

Nobody who buys a Range Rover actually needs one.  They buy them because they want them, because (reliability issues aside) they are fabulous cars to own and drive.

For the people who have money to burn, the majority of what they spend their money on is based on desire, not priorities.

