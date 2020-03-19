Nearly new buying guide: Range Rover Mk4

A Range Rover may be expensive, but think how many cars you’re getting: hatchback, estate, off-roader, tow car, luxury car, workhorse… The list goes on. Some might say its list of mechanical and electrical faults goes on, too. Which is why buying the cheapest Rangie you can find isn’t a good idea.
Instead, aim high and buy from a respected dealer that has inspected the car thoroughly and is prepared to put a quality warranty on it. Then borrow it for 24 hours and give it a proper workout, watching for glitches such as the oil service warning light and a creaky infotainment system and taking a note of its fuel economy.
It’s the Mk4 Range Rover we’re talking about here, launched in 2013 and still going strong, as it should continue to until the axe falls in 2021 with the arrival of its successor.
Click here to buy your next used Range Rover from Autocar
It was updated in 2014 and again in 2016. From launch, power was provided by a choice of 3.0 TDV6 or 4.4 SDV6 diesels and a supercharged 5.0 V8 petrol. They were joined shortly after by a 3.0 SDV6 HEV hybrid with power comparable to the 4.4 SDV8 but producing fewer emissions and claimed fuel economy of 44mpg.
Prices start at around £33,000 for a 2013-reg HEV Autobiography with 45,000 miles compared with £30,000 for a 3.0 TDV6 or 4.4 SDV8 of the same age and mileage but in entry-level Vogue trim. Its complex tech is just another thing to worry about, so we’d plump for that 4.4 SDV8. The supercharged 5.0 is juicy but reminds us of V8 petrol Rangies of old, which were always irresistible. An approved used 2013-reg 5.0 S Autobiography is around £38,000.
A standard-length Range Rover is roomy enough, but a long-wheelbase version arrived in 2014. The same year, the model received updates ranging from fancier puddle lights to a clever Cargo mode that, as the rear seats are folded, senses when the fronts are in the way and moves them forward.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Hmm reliability again...
Why do customers put up with that?
It's not all bad...
It's not all bad.... we had gremlins from a Discovery 3 and needed a petrol for towing and low mileages, and traded in for a previous model, used supercharged RR - had it for nearly 5 years and it hasn't let us down at all. If you buy luxury expense, you are more likely to complain when you don't obtain perfection. A supremely capable car for everything - if you can afford the runnning costs.
Love in the time of corona
I wish you health and quick return to normal life.Doctors say that exhast gases contain no virus (I had to write something automotive here).
If you are looking to buy one
If you are looking to buy one of these for the school run, please remember that your priorities are all wrong.
scrap wrote:
How about, if you are looking to buy one and you dont live on a country estate, and have no intention of ever going off road, you're a bloody idiot who has their priorities all wrong.
Priorities versus desire
It's not about priorities, it is about desire (coupled with what you can afford!).
Why buy a Ferrari when a Porsche Boxster will do pretty much the same job? Why buy a Porsche Boxster when a Mazda MX5 will do the same job? Why buy a Rolex when a Casio will do the same job?
Nobody who buys a Range Rover actually needs one. They buy them because they want them, because (reliability issues aside) they are fabulous cars to own and drive.
For the people who have money to burn, the majority of what they spend their money on is based on desire, not priorities.