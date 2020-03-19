Nearly new buying guide: Range Rover Mk4

A Range Rover may be expensive, but think how many cars you’re getting: hatchback, estate, off-roader, tow car, luxury car, workhorse… The list goes on. Some might say its list of mechanical and electrical faults goes on, too. Which is why buying the cheapest Rangie you can find isn’t a good idea.

Instead, aim high and buy from a respected dealer that has inspected the car thoroughly and is prepared to put a quality warranty on it. Then borrow it for 24 hours and give it a proper workout, watching for glitches such as the oil service warning light and a creaky infotainment system and taking a note of its fuel economy.

It’s the Mk4 Range Rover we’re talking about here, launched in 2013 and still going strong, as it should continue to until the axe falls in 2021 with the arrival of its successor.

It was updated in 2014 and again in 2016. From launch, power was provided by a choice of 3.0 TDV6 or 4.4 SDV6 diesels and a supercharged 5.0 V8 petrol. They were joined shortly after by a 3.0 SDV6 HEV hybrid with power comparable to the 4.4 SDV8 but producing fewer emissions and claimed fuel economy of 44mpg.

Prices start at around £33,000 for a 2013-reg HEV Autobiography with 45,000 miles compared with £30,000 for a 3.0 TDV6 or 4.4 SDV8 of the same age and mileage but in entry-level Vogue trim. Its complex tech is just another thing to worry about, so we’d plump for that 4.4 SDV8. The supercharged 5.0 is juicy but reminds us of V8 petrol Rangies of old, which were always irresistible. An approved used 2013-reg 5.0 S Autobiography is around £38,000.

A standard-length Range Rover is roomy enough, but a long-wheelbase version arrived in 2014. The same year, the model received updates ranging from fancier puddle lights to a clever Cargo mode that, as the rear seats are folded, senses when the fronts are in the way and moves them forward.