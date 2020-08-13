BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Porsche Cayenne
UP NEXT
Reborn BMW 3 Series to usher in new electric era

Nearly new buying guide: Porsche Cayenne

The current version of this ground-breaking SUV is the best yet - and second owners stand to make a saving
News
4 mins read
18 October 2021

Way back in 2003, the very first Cayenne, a plug-ugly two-tonne SUV from the makers of some of the world’s finest and most desirable sports cars, caused a bit of a stir. Those who hated its looks were almost as prevalent as those who rushed to the showrooms to buy one, and it rapidly became Porsche’s biggest seller, as did the second-generation version, launched in 2010.

Unsurprisingly, Porsche didn’t muck around with the formula for this third-generation model, although it did equip the car with new engines, a whole new chassis and a totally overhauled interior.

With some clever use of aluminium in its structure, the Cayenne is lighter than most of its rivals, and allied to that, there’s a range of strong engines: a 3.0-litre turbo V6 in the entry-level Cayenne, a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 in the S, a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid (E-Hybrid) and a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 in the Turbo.

Related articles

Click here to buy your next used Cayenne from Autocar

The entry-level model comes with sat-nav, LED headlights and two-zone climate control. The E-Hybrid and S versions are pricier, but you don’t get a huge amount of extra equipment. The Turbo gets more toys, including air suspension (which is optional on other models), but you’ll pay for it.

Does it drive like a 911? Not really, but performance is excellent. Even the 3.0 V6 can see off the 0-62mph dash in less than six seconds, while the bonkers Turbo model can dispatch 0-62mph in a supercar-fast 4.1sec and go on to 177mph.

Approach a bend and you’ll find that the Cayenne corners very nicely, thank you very much, despite its size. It’s even better on the air suspension, which tightens everything up. It rides pretty well, too, even on steel springs, although there is the occasional thump over potholes and expansion joints. Therefore, we’d recommend you look for a car fitted with air suspension.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review
Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Cayenne Turbo 2018 road test review hero front

Porsche Cayenne

The need for a hot SUV to stand out has never been greater. Is the new Cayenne Turbo up to it, or does Land Rover’s SVR division have the edge?

Read our review
Back to top

Inside, all is leathery plushness, and the driving position is excellent, with plenty of electrical adjustment. Visibility is good, and a rear-view camera is standard. The fit and finish are both first rate as well.

All Cayennes get a giant 12.3in touchscreen in the centre of the dashboard. It has sharp graphics, is responsive to touches and swipes, and rarely has any lag unless you’re zooming in and out of maps quickly.

Space inside is excellent and those rear seats can be slid backwards and forwards as needed for extra practicality. The boot is large and square and easy to access via an electrically operated tailgate.

Prices start at around £53,000 for an early 2018 model. You’ll need a little more to get into the driving seat of an S model, and the E-Hybrid and Turbo versions are rare, so look to spend £60,000 on the former and £80,000-£90,000 on the latter.

 

BUYER BEWARE

Technology The third generation Cayenne has stacks of gizmos from driving and traction modes to chassis control – check they all work.

Teething problems Owners have reported annoying niggles with the first cars so if you're considering an early one, check everything is in order. Problems have included poor sunroof seals,an  inoperable tailgate, CarPlay issues. 

Engine Check the oil level because the engine has an appetite for the black stuff. Be sure the major service isn't imminent because it's expensive(not that any are cheap).

Transmission Be sure shifts are smooth and quiet because some owners have reported the opposite.

Lights Check the tail lights for cracks at the edges and other flaws and that the auto headlights work. 

BrakesMakes sure the brakes don't squeal and that if they do, that you're comfortable with the noise. One recall concerns the brake warning light not showing the pads are worn.

Advertisement
Back to top

 

Need to know

On paper, the most economical model is the petrol-electric E-Hybrid, with official fuel consumption of 72.4mpg. However, it’s unlikely you’ll be able to match that. The 3.0 car is a fraction more economical on paper than the 2.9, but you’ll need access to your own fuel station to keep the Turbo running.

Annual road tax for cars registered after April 2017 is a flat rate, currently £150 a year, but all Cayennes will be subject to a supplementary luxury car tax from years two to six, which is currently £325 a year. Insurance costs will be high for all models, as will servicing bills.

Our pick

Cayenne 2.9 V6 S: We’d seek out an S version, even though it might cost a little more. The main thing you pay for here is the more powerful V6 and the bigger brakes. You also get different 19in wheels and quad round exhaust pipes.

Wild card

Cayenne Turbo V8: Expensive, but it’ll gather up its skirts and give McLarens a run for their money. At the same time, you can put your mother-in-law in the back and the weekly shop in the boot.

Ones we found

2018 Cayenne S, 24,000 miles, £58,950

2018 Cayenne E-Hybrid, 21,000 miles, £61,950

2019 Cayenne Turbo V8, 14,000 miles, £87,500

2019 Cayenne, 4000 miles, £75,950

READ MORE

New Porsche 911 Turbo arrives with 572bhp flat six 

Porsche 911 gains manual gearbox option for 2020 

New Porsche Taycan 'set to rewrite performance EV benchmarks'

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2014
£24,995
68,506miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel [245] 5dr Tiptronic S
2014
£27,500
34,246miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne S Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2014
£27,995
54,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2015
£29,095
74,057miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2015
£30,895
74,719miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2016
£33,250
62,581miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2015
£34,790
32,720miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2015
£35,629
38,055miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Cayenne Diesel 5dr Tiptronic S
2016
£39,465
33,168miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Boris9119 13 August 2020

Can Be a Good Buy if

The key to getting a 'bargain' one used is to find one with very few options, otherwise the 2-3yr old used ones are very close to a new one with minor options. Not easy in the USA, not sure about elsewhere. 2018 for 2019 delivery cars were 3rd gen in USA, worth the extra above the gen 2 in my opinion, gen 2 looking a bit dated inside? I went for the e-hybrid rather than the S, no regrets great vehicle does everything I want it to do. 

erolorhun 13 August 2020

What year did the third

What year did the third generation Cayenne get introduced?

Latest Drives

1 Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK first drive review hero front Richard Lane

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2021 UK review
1 Seat Leon estate FR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review

Seat Leon Estate 1.5 TSI Evo FR 2021 UK review
1 Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review

Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 UK review
Corvette C8 tracking

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review

Chevrolet Corvette C8 3LT 2021 review
1 Skoda Fabia 2021 LHD UK first drive review hero front

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

Skoda Fabia SE L 1.0 TSI 2021 UK review

View all latest drives