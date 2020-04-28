Porsche 911 gains manual gearbox option for 2020

Long-awaited seven-speed unit reaches the European market as a no-cost option
Felix Page Autocar writer
28 April 2020

Porsche has released a new seven-speed manual gearbox option for the 911, which, since launch, has been offered exclusively with an eight-speed PDK automatic.

The new option was last year released to the US market, where a Porsche spokesman said there is increased demand for manual models, as demonstrated by the success of the six-speed 991-gen GT3 range-topper 

Porsche's representative also said that the 992-generation 911 became available much later in the US than it did here, hence the staggered global roll-out of different drivetrain options.

Both the mid-range Carrera S and top-spec 4S, in Coupé and Cabriolet guises, can be equipped with the manual gearbox, with no word on whether it will be soon made available on the entry-level Carrera variant

The manual gearbox is being offered to UK buyers as a no-cost option. Choosing it also brings the firm’s Sport Chrono timing package, which includes uprated engine mounts, a sport suspension setting, rev-match function and steering wheel-mounted drive mode selector. A tyre temperature monitor is also equipped as standard. 

Porsche 911

Porsche 911 Carrera S 2019 road test review

Wider, more powerful eighth-generation 911 is still eminently fast, and capable at all speeds

As with the old 991-generation 911, the manual-equipped 992 receives a mechanical limited-slip differential with torque vectoring functionality as standard. This replaces the electronically adjustable unit fitted to PDK-equipped models. Porsche's Innodrive programme - already available on the Panamera and Cayenne - can also now be equipped, which uses navigation data to optimise acceleration and deceleration for distances of up to 3km. 

Porsche claims a 0-60mph time of approximately four seconds and a top speed of 190mph, with the manual version tipping the scales at 1496kg, at least 9kg less than the automatic model. 

6

405line

31 October 2019

...if you can heel and toe like a pro...crap if you can't..rev matching if you want to fake it.

artill

31 October 2019

I hope this spurs Chevy to engineer one for the C8 Corvette. It seems cruel we have to wait all these years for RHD, and as the give with one hand they take away the delight of a manual box.

275not599

31 October 2019

I would prefer a six speed.  When you spec the manual, you are looking to maximise a certain type of driving pleasure.  With turbos I am pretty sure you could give the six speed the same ratio spread as the seven speed, and the torque would take care of it.  But if you care that much about CO2 then maybe you shouldn't be buying a 911 in the first place.

Takeitslowly

31 October 2019
275not599 wrote:

I would prefer a six speed.  When you spec the manual, you are looking to maximise a certain type of driving pleasure.  With turbos I am pretty sure you could give the six speed the same ratio spread as the seven speed, and the torque would take care of it.  But if you care that much about CO2 then maybe you shouldn't be buying a 911 in the first place.

 

So having defeated your own point, why did you bother?.

Peter Cavellini

31 October 2019

Order now and two or three months wait isn't such a hardship really.....

Takeitslowly

31 October 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

Order now and two or three months wait isn't such a hardship really.....

 

What spec did you order?.

