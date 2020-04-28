Porsche 911 gains manual gearbox option for 2020

Porsche has released a new seven-speed manual gearbox option for the 911, which, since launch, has been offered exclusively with an eight-speed PDK automatic.

The new option was last year released to the US market, where a Porsche spokesman said there is increased demand for manual models, as demonstrated by the success of the six-speed 991-gen GT3 range-topper.

Porsche's representative also said that the 992-generation 911 became available much later in the US than it did here, hence the staggered global roll-out of different drivetrain options.

Both the mid-range Carrera S and top-spec 4S, in Coupé and Cabriolet guises, can be equipped with the manual gearbox, with no word on whether it will be soon made available on the entry-level Carrera variant.

The manual gearbox is being offered to UK buyers as a no-cost option. Choosing it also brings the firm’s Sport Chrono timing package, which includes uprated engine mounts, a sport suspension setting, rev-match function and steering wheel-mounted drive mode selector. A tyre temperature monitor is also equipped as standard.