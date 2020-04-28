Porsche 911 gains manual gearbox option for 2020

Porsche has released a new seven-speed manual gearbox option for the 911, which, since launch, has been offered exclusively with an eight-speed PDK automatic.
The new option was last year released to the US market, where a Porsche spokesman said there is increased demand for manual models, as demonstrated by the success of the six-speed 991-gen GT3 range-topper.
Porsche's representative also said that the 992-generation 911 became available much later in the US than it did here, hence the staggered global roll-out of different drivetrain options.
Both the mid-range Carrera S and top-spec 4S, in Coupé and Cabriolet guises, can be equipped with the manual gearbox, with no word on whether it will be soon made available on the entry-level Carrera variant.
The manual gearbox is being offered to UK buyers as a no-cost option. Choosing it also brings the firm’s Sport Chrono timing package, which includes uprated engine mounts, a sport suspension setting, rev-match function and steering wheel-mounted drive mode selector. A tyre temperature monitor is also equipped as standard.
405line
Great...
...if you can heel and toe like a pro...crap if you can't..rev matching if you want to fake it.
artill
I hope this spurs Chevy to
I hope this spurs Chevy to engineer one for the C8 Corvette. It seems cruel we have to wait all these years for RHD, and as the give with one hand they take away the delight of a manual box.
275not599
I would prefer a six speed.
I would prefer a six speed. When you spec the manual, you are looking to maximise a certain type of driving pleasure. With turbos I am pretty sure you could give the six speed the same ratio spread as the seven speed, and the torque would take care of it. But if you care that much about CO2 then maybe you shouldn't be buying a 911 in the first place.
Takeitslowly
275not599 wrote:
So having defeated your own point, why did you bother?.
Peter Cavellini
Fair enough...
Order now and two or three months wait isn't such a hardship really.....
Takeitslowly
Peter Cavellini wrote:
What spec did you order?.
