Nearly new buying guide: Dacia Sandero

John Evans
15 April 2021

Dacia’s cheap-as-chips Sandero hatchback has been with us since 2013. For its first few years, it came in Access, Ambiance and Laureate trims and was powered by a choice of three engines: a 73bhp 1.2 petrol, a more modern 89bhp turbocharged 0.9 TCe petrol and an 89bhp 1.5-litre dCi diesel. From August 2015, all three were uprated to the Euro 6 emissions standard.

Today, prices start at around £2000 for a decent example such as the one-owner 2013-reg 1.2 Ambiance with 60,000 miles and a full service history we found. That’s not bad for a spacious hatchback with electric windows, remote locking and a stereo, albeit one powered by a low-tech petrol motor that costs £150 to tax and takes 14.5sec to haul the car from standstill to 62mph. At the other end of the price scale, we saw a 2016-reg 0.9 TCe Laureate with 5000 miles for £5900.

These are early Sanderos but the ones we’re interested in here are post-2017 models. There are a couple of reasons for that: the model was mildly facelifted (LED daytime-running lights and restyled tail-lights) and the engine line-up was tweaked. Out went the ancient 1.2-litre petrol, replaced by the 72bhp 0.9 SCe that, while no ball of fire, is smoother and, being a three-cylinder, playfully thrummy. The more powerful 89bhp 0.9 TCe survived the cull and is the more accomplished all-rounder. Indeed, unless you need the 1.5 dCi for its long-range economy, go for the TCe. It’s the most plentiful on the used market, too, so tracking down a good one shouldn’t be hard.

Returning to the engines, in 2020, the diesel was replaced by the 99bhp 1.0 TCe Bi-fuel. This dualfuel motor burns petrol and LPG, which is considerably cheaper. LPG economy is slightly lower but you’ll still save money. We found a 2020-reg Essential with 100 miles for £8950. Essential? This and higher-spec Comfort trim replaced Ambiance and Laureate in 2018. Access was dropped, too. In truth, the poorly equipped trim was only an excuse to get the model’s entry price as low as possible. Buyers weren’t fooled and, consequently, there are few used examples. Essential trim is our pick but no worries if you prefer Comfort, with its rear electric windows and upgraded steering wheel.

Towards the end of 2020, the first-generation Sandero was replaced by an all-new model. However, the older one is still a roomy, comfy and honest motor. The What Car? Reliability Survey reported a few issues, detailed in ‘Need to know’ (above). Thankfully, many used Sanderos are one-owner cars with full service histories and so any issues are likely to have been resolved. That being so, find a cherished 0.9 TCe and say hello to practical, easy-going motoring on a budget.

Need to know

The 0.9 TCe has a timing chain rather than a cambelt so you don’t have to worry about changing it.

Check if the original owner chose the optional full-sized spare wheel over the standard-issue repair kit.

Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

Britain's cheapest car suddenly looks a whole lot more appealing – but is it?

Also check if the first owner purchased the five- or seven-year optional extended warranty.

Cheap but not always cheerful: the Sandero was last in its class in the What Car? Reliability Survey. Bodywork, engine electrics and interior trim were the chief culprits.

Buy a Sandero registered before 1 April 2017 and, depending on the engine, you’ll pay between £0 and £30 in road tax. (Some 1.2s cost £150 to tax.)

Our pick

Sandero 0.9 TCE Essential: Reasonable spec meets modern three-cylinder petrol engine with decent performance and low running costs. Plentiful and good value, with a 26,000-mile 2018-reg example costing £5900.

Wild card

Sandero 1.2 Access: It’s scarce, plain-looking and generally avoided, but this entry-level model is the purest Sandero – a basic budget runaround that costs buttons and loses buttons, too.

Ones we found

2016 Sandero 1.2 Ambiance, 72,000 miles, £2995

2017 Sandero 0.9 TCe Ambiance, 66,000 miles, £4425

2018 Sandero 1.5 dCi Ambiance, 16,000 miles, £6700

2020 Sandero 1.0 TCe Bi-fuel Comfort, 100 miles, £8950

LP in Brighton 15 April 2021

Why buy used? Given how well the Sandero holds its value, and yet how poorly it fares in What Car's reliability survey, I'd say that this Dacia is best bought new - or at least nearly new.

Buyers should take a leaf out of the fleet buyers notebook and look at overall ownership costs - and I suspect that an older Sandero - with its poor fuel economy and reliability - is not the bargain it appears to be.   

