BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway shown for the first time
UP NEXT
BMW to launch nine new electric cars by 2025

New Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway shown for the first time

Budget brand has revealed new look of Sandero supermini and Logan family car ahead of full launch
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
7 September 2020

The new Dacia Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan have all been revealed, with the firm claiming they are set to "redefine the essential car" with new styling and increased equipment.

Renault’s budget-conscious Romanian brand has unveiled images and limited details of the three updated models ahead of a full launch event later this month. All three feature Dacia’s new Y-shaped light signature, along with a host of other styling tweaks.

The revamped Sandero supermini features what Dacia claims is a more streamlined design, with a more sloping windshield, a lower roofline and a wider track.

As before, the rugged-looking, high-riding Sandero Stepway features a number of styling modifications to make it stand apart from the regular supermini, including a ribbed bonnet, a Stepway logo under the grille and more curved bumpers.

The new third-generation Logan family car has been completely redesigned in order to make it “more dynamic and slightly elongated”. Dacia currently only offers the Logan MCV estate and rugged Logan MCV Stepway variants in the UK, and there's no word yet if it will offer the standard version of the new model here in the future.

Dacia claimed that the three new models “offer increased style, equipment and visibility whilst retaining the fundamentals of simplicity and reliability”, although it has yet to reveal details of any new features or any powertrain details.

Dacia will release full details off the models in an online event on 29 September.

READ MORE:

2021 Dacia Sandero officially previewed ahead of unveiling

New Dacia SUV will be Europe's most affordable EV

Dacia introduces new bi-fuel LPG option on all UK models

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Jeep Renegade 4xe front
    4 September 2020
    First Drive
    Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
    Jeep's first plunge into electrification is on in its most popular and...
  • Honda e 2020 road test review - hero front
    4 September 2020
    Car review
    Honda e
    Honda has waited while the electric car segment has grown. Has it delayed too...
  • Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    3 September 2020
    First Drive
    Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
    Titanium, carbonfibre, Ohlins dampers… this is an E-Type, but not quite as...

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Sandero

Dacia Sandero

The Sandero represents basic motoring done well, for those who really want it

Read our review

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Jeep Renegade 4xe front
    4 September 2020
    First Drive
    Jeep Renegade 4xe 2020 review
    Jeep's first plunge into electrification is on in its most popular and...
  • Honda e 2020 road test review - hero front
    4 September 2020
    Car review
    Honda e
    Honda has waited while the electric car segment has grown. Has it delayed too...
  • Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    3 September 2020
    First Drive
    Eagle Lightweight GT 2020 UK review
    Titanium, carbonfibre, Ohlins dampers… this is an E-Type, but not quite as...