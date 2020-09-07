New Dacia Sandero and Sandero Stepway shown for the first time

The new Dacia Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan have all been revealed, with the firm claiming they are set to "redefine the essential car" with new styling and increased equipment.

Renault’s budget-conscious Romanian brand has unveiled images and limited details of the three updated models ahead of a full launch event later this month. All three feature Dacia’s new Y-shaped light signature, along with a host of other styling tweaks.

The revamped Sandero supermini features what Dacia claims is a more streamlined design, with a more sloping windshield, a lower roofline and a wider track.

As before, the rugged-looking, high-riding Sandero Stepway features a number of styling modifications to make it stand apart from the regular supermini, including a ribbed bonnet, a Stepway logo under the grille and more curved bumpers.

The new third-generation Logan family car has been completely redesigned in order to make it “more dynamic and slightly elongated”. Dacia currently only offers the Logan MCV estate and rugged Logan MCV Stepway variants in the UK, and there's no word yet if it will offer the standard version of the new model here in the future.

Dacia claimed that the three new models “offer increased style, equipment and visibility whilst retaining the fundamentals of simplicity and reliability”, although it has yet to reveal details of any new features or any powertrain details.

Dacia will release full details off the models in an online event on 29 September.

