New Dacia Sandero: UK's cheapest car on sale at £7995

The new Dacia Sandero has gone on sale priced from £7995 - making it Britain's cheapest car - and with "best-in-class" residual values, according to the brand.

Dacia cites data from valuation body CAP HPI, which forecasts the Sandero and Sandero Stepway will retain at least 53% of their value after three years and 30,000 miles, an increase of 7.1% over the previous-generation car.

The Romanian-produced Sandero, one of Europe’s most affordable and best-selling cars, has been redesigned to offer “more modernity, roominess and versatility” in its second generation.

Standard equipment is sparse in the cheapest Access trim. LED lights, 15in steel wheels, front electric windows and a phone docking station are the highlights. Manual air-con, cruise control, remote central locking, DAB and Bluetooth are standard in mid-level Essential (£8995), while Comfort adds luxuries such as electric rear windows and an 8.0in touchscreen. Comfort starts at £11,595.

The jacked-up Sandero Stepway is being launched at the same time and is priced from £10,995, a slight rise from £10,145 previously.

Along with revamped front- and rear-end styling featuring new Y-shaped LED signatures, the hatchback’s roofline has been lowered by 1cm, its track widened and its wheels made to sit flush with their arches. The ruggedly styled Stepway sits 41mm higher than the standard car, courtesy of its larger tyres, and features offroad-inspired styling elements including flared wheel arches, roof bars, plastic body cladding and body-coloured skidplates at its front and rear ends.

The new Sandero is the first Dacia to use Renault-Nissan’s CMF platform. Shared with the latest Clio, this is said to reduce weight while improving ride quality, handling characteristics and safety.

Three engines are offered: a 64bhp or 89bhp 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with either a six-speed manual or new CVT gearbox, and a 99bhp bi-fuel LPG unit. Fuel economy varies between 39.8mpg and 53.3mpg, depending on trim and the type of fuel.

The new Sandero can also be specified with a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual ’box.

The models hold true to Dacia’s view that “modern cars shouldn’t be filled with non-essential features”, although their interiors receive more supportive front seats and a shorter gearstick, plus new standard features including a phone holder, cruise control and automatic headlights.