Volvo EX90 may be missing Apple CarPlay, smart charging and more at launch
Mercedes upgrades PHEVs for 'longer than envisaged' shelf life

Volvo EX90 may be missing Apple CarPlay, smart charging and more at launch

Seven-seat flagship is set to arrive in the UK in October from £96,255 but is expected to lack some key features
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
19 July 2024

Volvo’s £96,255 EX90 flagship could be delivered to customers without key features such as smart charging, Apple CarPlay and some safety functions, the brand has confirmed.

Instead, any missing features will be added “later via an update”, the Swedish car maker has told customers, without confirming a date. UK examples are affected and owners been contacted by the firm.

This is the latest setback for the brand, which earlier this month refunded some EX30 owners over issues such as screens going black and steering-wheel buttons not responding to cars not charging.

Related articles

Arriving in the UK this October, the US-built EX90 may not be equipped with two advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that detect hazards at junctions and then automatically apply the brakes. Some lidar features, such as use at night, aren’t expected to make those first examples either and nor will the car's automatic ability to slow down for corners when using cruise control.

Some of the seven-seater’s premium features will also be missing, most notably Apple CarPlay. The infotainment will also use only a dark theme.

Smart charging, bi-directional charging and plug and charge (which pays for public charging automatically through an account linked to the car) will not be included at launch too.

The car could also drain 3% of battery per 24 hours (up to 72 hours) while parked, Volvo says, but the future update will tweak the core system's need to run in the background. 

In response, a Volvo spokesperson told Autocar in a statement: “Introducing a new generation of technology comes with inherent challenges and we need additional time in software integration to release a few missing features and functionalities, and prepare for continuous improvement.

“The EX90 is designed to become better over time, and customers can expect updates and upgrades that will improve functionality and add features to their car."

They added: “Customer satisfaction and product quality remain our top priorities as we start deliveries of our new fully electric flagship SUV.”

Speaking to journalists today, Volvo CEO Jim Rowan downplayed the delays. "The whole point of a software-defined vehicle that has over-the-air update capabilities is to continually upgrade that software. We can do that," he said

"I think that customers who invest in advanced technology products like the EX90 understand this fully and they will reap the benefits over time."

Andrew1 19 July 2024
That's quite pathetic considering it was delayed for a long time to fix software issue.

