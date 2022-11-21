BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Under the skin: Why electric car aerodynamics are so important
UP NEXT
Can fledgling brand Xpeng succeed in Europe?

Under the skin: Why electric car aerodynamics are so important

Car efficiency and aerodynamics go hand-in-hand, but what does that mean for range?
News
3 mins read
21 November 2022

Is it really 40 years since the launch of the groundbreaking third-generation Audi 100, with its drag coefficient of just 0.30? It was a big deal at the time and reflected the change in thinking following the fuel crisis of the 1970s from which the world had not long emerged.

The subtle 100 certainly looked smooth compared with others of that era, but it was far from exotic and perhaps that’s what made its revolutionary aerodynamics all the more interesting.

It’s no secret how important that point in the timeline of the automobile has become, but today, given the massive improvements in knowledge and technology that are available, what can we expect in the future? How much can drag continue to be reduced? How will it affect the look of cars? What impact does electrification have and will it have in the future?

Related articles

Parasitic drag caused by the air gripping the surface of the car and trying to slow it down is fearsomely powerful, increasing by the square of the speed. Put simply, that means that doubling the speed requires four times the power to overcome the drag. Think, for a moment, how much effort goes into massaging the design of powertrains to extract more power, and all of a sudden the fuss made about aero makes more sense.

Because electric powertrains are so much more efficient than combustion engines, the contribution of aerodynamics to a car’s overall efficiency becomes even more alarming.

According to Thomas Wiegand, manager of aerodynamics R&D at Porsche, drag accounts for 30% to 40% of losses in electric cars on the WLTP drive cycle, possibly rising to 50% in the real world. In comparison, losses due to drag account for just 10% of the overall losses in combustion-engine cars.

The good news is that EVs have several advantages over ICE cars in the aero department. One is that the power units generate far less heat to dispose of, and that means little or no airflow is needed through a radiator and engine bay.

Another is that a lack of exhaust plumbing – and drivetrain components in some cases – means undersides are easier to make absolutely smooth. Increasing use of active aero devices, such as shutters, means that only the amount of air needed is allowed to flow over brake discs and radiators.

The Porsche Taycan and Mercedes EQS are achieving drag coefficients of 0.22 and 0.20 respectively, and the Mercedes EQXX concept drives that down to an almost unbelievable 0.17.

Mercedes aerodynamics engineer Stefan Kröber says the figures translate to energy consumption of 15kWh per 62 miles for the EQS, but that drops significantly to 10kWh for the EQXX. Porsche expects cars will change shape while moving in the future, possibly by using shape memory materials.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
bmw 330e xdrive touring 01 front tracking
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Porsche Taycan RWD tracking

Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s world-beating EV now comes as a £70k, rear-driven Tesla Model S and BMW i4 rival. Should they worry?

Read our review
Back to top

Research is also under way at the University of Stuttgart, where speakers are being used to introduce exterior surface vibrations to influence the separation behaviour of the airflow and reduce drag further.

How to safely transition from autonomous to manual driving

Car Review
Porsche Taycan
1 Porsche Taycan RWD tracking
Read our full road test review
Read more

The challenge of giving drivers a safe transition from autonomous functions to manual driving goes back to the introduction of adaptive cruise control. With autonomous driving, the challenge will become much greater. Volvo is hoping its ‘contextual user interface’ will help make the switch from self-driving mode to manual smoother and safer, but exactly how drivers will interact with more advanced autonomous driving functions remains an unknown quantity.

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Taycan Performance 79.2kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£122,450
17miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance 79.2kWh Auto RWD 4dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£98,500
22miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo S Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£182,990
30miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4 Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£119,946
45miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr (22kW Charger)
2022
£129,995
100miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Auto RWD 4dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£99,890
132miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£139,990
220miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo S Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£168,890
282miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Sport Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£127,990
380miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

nissan qashqai e power 2022 01 front tracking
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
Nissan Qashqai e-Power 2022 first drive
bmw 330e xdrive touring 01 front tracking
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
BMW 330e Touring xDrive 2022 first drive
Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive

View all latest drives