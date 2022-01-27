BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche 718 air-vent fix aims to stop cigarette ingestion
UP NEXT
GAC rebuffs Stellantis's Chinese joint venture plans

Porsche 718 air-vent fix aims to stop cigarette ingestion

Cigarettes can be drawn into the engine of Cayman and Boxster when discarded out of the window
News
2 mins read
27 January 2022

Porsche is offering to replace the side air-intake grilles on the 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman to prevent cigarettes or cigars from entering and damaging the engine. 

The issue has long affected Boxster and Cayman models, going back into previous generations. After “continuous quality analysis,” Porsche found that discarded cigarettes can be caught by the model’s airstream and drawn into the side air intakes.

“Fanning from the airflow can cause the cigarettes, cigars or their embers to further ignite there, affecting plastic elements or the like, and damaging the vehicle,” Porsche said in a statement to customers.

Related articles

“This can ultimately lead to a smouldering fire in the engine compartment. Typical warning signs and indications are smoke development in the rear area, loss of engine power, warning messages lighting up in the central display or burning smells." 

The issue will be counteracted with tighter-mesh protective grilles that customers can have fitted free of charge in a process that will take around an hour to complete. 

Porsche didn't say how many cars had suffered significant damage from the issue. There's also no indication that other Porsche models are affected, but a recall was issued for 718 models produced between 2017 and 2019. The problem can be traced back to as early as 2005 online. 

“The high quality of our vehicles over their entire life is one of the core values of the Porsche brand and contributes significantly to the fascination of our sports cars,” Porsche told Autocar. “To ensure their long-term enjoyment, we carry out continuous quality checks.

“Porsche has already installed or retrofitted special protective grilles in the side air intakes of the corresponding models to prevent cigarettes or embers from entering the engine compartment." 

Drivers of cars with the previous style of vent have been asked to contact their local Porsche dealer to have the new ones fitted.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
martin_66 27 January 2022
If the drivers didn't throw fag ends out of the window this problem would never have arisen. Anyone who has had damage to their cars as a result of this deserves everything they get.
scrap 27 January 2022

Exactly. A disgusting thing to do. Quite amusing that some people have damaged their Porsche through being a thoughtless idiot!

Jeremy 27 January 2022

Yet another reason not to smoke!

Latest Drives

1 Ecurie Ecosse LM C 2022 first drive review lead

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review

Ecurie Ecosse LM-C 2022 review
1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

View all latest drives