Next-generation electric Minis could switch from the firm's customary front-wheel-drove set-up to rear-drive, due to the adoption of a new BMW Group platform.

The new “Gen6” 800-volt architecture developed by that Mini's parent firm is claimed to be a “huge leap forward” in terms of technology compared to what is offered in current generation EVs. This includes an increase in range and charging speeds, while the cost of making cars is reduced.

Starting in September with the next-generation BMW iX3 – which morphs from the Vision Neue Klasse SUV concept – it will be rolled out across all BMW, Rolls-Royce and Mini EVs from their respective next generation models.

But that adoption could mark a significant change for Mini, which in the spirit of the 1960s original has always focused on a front-wheel-drive set-up. The configurability of the new platform means single-motor cars can only be had with a powertrain on the rear axle. This is because the main Electric Excited Synchronous Motor (EESM) is the only one offered by the Group with an integrated gearbox, and this exclusively sits between the rear wheels.

BMW Group engineers told Autocar at the launch of the platform that there are currently no plans to develop an EESM to be used on the front axle, and only the new small asynchronous motor (ASM) – which doesn’t house a gearbox – will be fitted there. BMW models have long been developed with a rear-drive focus.

One of the reasons for this decision is because a rear-wheel-drive setup is “better for dynamics”. As such, the platform can only support rear- or all-wheel-drive setups in either single-, dual-, tri-, or quad-motor configurations.

When asked if this meant the end of front-wheel drive electric Minis in the future, purchasing and supply board member Joachim Post would not directly confirm. Instead, he said: “We will see what the future is.”

Post added that the brand's future models will “always have Mininess” but questioned “what is the best, the optimum for the package?”, adding: “We want to make one thing feasible: sheer driving pleasure.”

Any changes are still a long way from arriving given Mini’s entire lineup – which includes the new Cooper, Aceman and Countryman – was completely refreshed over the last 18 months.