BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Next-generation Mini EVs could ditch front-wheel-drive set-up
UP NEXT
Dacia developing £15k city car for Europe

Next-generation Mini EVs could ditch front-wheel-drive set-up

Switch to new BMW Group platform means future Mini models could be rear-drive

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 February 2025

Next-generation electric Minis could switch from the firm's customary front-wheel-drive set-up to rear-drive, due to the adoption of a new BMW Group platform.

The new Gen6 800V architecture, developed by Mini's parent firm, is claimed to be a “huge leap forward” compared with the technology offered in current-generation EVs. The claimed advances include an increase in range and charging speeds, as well as a reduction in the cost of making cars.

Starting in September with the next-generation BMW iX3 – which will draw heavily on the Vision Neue Klasse SUV concept – the new Gen6 tech will be rolled out across all BMW, Rolls-Royce and Mini EVs from their respective next-generation models.The current Cooper and Aceman are front-driven but use a bespoke architecture developed in partnership with China's Great Wall Motor. BMW has yet to disclose a date for the next-generation cars, which are set to swap onto the Neue Klasse platform.

Related articles

But its adoption could mark a significant change for Mini, which in the spirit of the 1960s original has always focused on a front-wheel-drive set-up. The configurability of the new platform means single-motor cars can only be had with the powertrain on the rear axle. This is because the main electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM) is the only one offered by the BMW Group with an integrated gearbox, and this sits exclusively between the rear wheels.

BMW Group engineers told Autocar at the launch of the platform that there are currently no plans to develop an EESM for use on the front axle and only the new small asynchronous motor (ASM) – which doesn’t house a gearbox – will be fitted at the front. BMW models have long been developed with a rear-drive focus.

One reason for this decision is because a rear-wheel-drive set-up is “better for dynamics”. As such, the platform can support only rear- and all-wheel-drive set-ups in single-, dual-, tri- and quad-motor configurations.

When asked if this meant the end of front-wheel-drive electric Minis in the future, purchasing and supply board member Joachim Post would not directly confirm it. Instead, he said: “We will see what the future is.”

Post added that the brand's future models will “always have Mininess”. He questioned “what is the best, the optimum for the package?” and added: “We want to make one thing feasible: sheer driving pleasure.”

Any changes are still a long way off, given Mini’s entire line-up – which includes the new Cooper, Aceman and Countryman – has been completely refreshed during the past 18 months.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
6
Peugeot 5008
Seat Ateca dynamic lead
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
9
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Volkswagen TOUAREG 3.0 TDI V6 BlueMotion Tech R-Line Tiptronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£15,725
72,043miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.6 TDI Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2011
£4,995
76,000miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line S DCT AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,500
31,958miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 GDi 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,999
65,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Seat Leon 2.0 TSI Cupra 300 DSG 4Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,274
46,681miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.5 A180d Sport (Executive) Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£7,990
106,598miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TDI GT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£13,259
40,303miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen E-up! 36.8kWh E-up! Auto 5dr
2021
£11,500
10,404miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh 1ST Edition Auto 5dr
2020
£17,784
7,826miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Chris576 21 February 2025

BMW took a great design from Rover and have progressively turned it into more and more of a dog.

gussy51 20 February 2025
The "special relationship" is dead, James Bond has been sold to an American Bond villain type and the Mini is going to go rear drive. WTF! Some week...

Latest Reviews

Peugeot 5008 hybrid front three quarter lead
Peugeot 5008
6
Peugeot 5008
Seat Ateca dynamic lead
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
9
Used Seat Ateca 2016-2020 review
leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review

View all car reviews