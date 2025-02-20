Next-generation electric Minis could switch from the firm's customary front-wheel-drive set-up to rear-drive, due to the adoption of a new BMW Group platform.

The new Gen6 800V architecture, developed by Mini's parent firm, is claimed to be a “huge leap forward” compared with the technology offered in current-generation EVs. The claimed advances include an increase in range and charging speeds, as well as a reduction in the cost of making cars.

Starting in September with the next-generation BMW iX3 – which will draw heavily on the Vision Neue Klasse SUV concept – the new Gen6 tech will be rolled out across all BMW, Rolls-Royce and Mini EVs from their respective next-generation models.The current Cooper and Aceman are front-driven but use a bespoke architecture developed in partnership with China's Great Wall Motor. BMW has yet to disclose a date for the next-generation cars, which are set to swap onto the Neue Klasse platform.

But its adoption could mark a significant change for Mini, which in the spirit of the 1960s original has always focused on a front-wheel-drive set-up. The configurability of the new platform means single-motor cars can only be had with the powertrain on the rear axle. This is because the main electrically excited synchronous motor (EESM) is the only one offered by the BMW Group with an integrated gearbox, and this sits exclusively between the rear wheels.

BMW Group engineers told Autocar at the launch of the platform that there are currently no plans to develop an EESM for use on the front axle and only the new small asynchronous motor (ASM) – which doesn’t house a gearbox – will be fitted at the front. BMW models have long been developed with a rear-drive focus.

One reason for this decision is because a rear-wheel-drive set-up is “better for dynamics”. As such, the platform can support only rear- and all-wheel-drive set-ups in single-, dual-, tri- and quad-motor configurations.

When asked if this meant the end of front-wheel-drive electric Minis in the future, purchasing and supply board member Joachim Post would not directly confirm it. Instead, he said: “We will see what the future is.”

Post added that the brand's future models will “always have Mininess”. He questioned “what is the best, the optimum for the package?” and added: “We want to make one thing feasible: sheer driving pleasure.”

Any changes are still a long way off, given Mini’s entire line-up – which includes the new Cooper, Aceman and Countryman – has been completely refreshed during the past 18 months.