Michelin announces airless tyre deal with General Motors

An electric autonomous vehicle from General Motors (GM) is set to serve as the first production application of a revolutionary airless tyre that was unveiled this week by Michelin.
The Uptis – an acronym of Unique Puncture-proof Tyre System – is similar in concept but different in its composition to the airless Tweel, which was first shown in 2005 and subsequently made production on skid-steer loaders and lawnmowers. It was revealed at Michelin’s Movin’On sustainability conference in Montréal, Canada.
The tyre consists of a flexible spoke structure made from rubber and a patented new resin-infused fibreglass reinforcement. The flexible ring is wrapped in a conventional tyre tread that could eventually be ‘recharged’ from worn using 3D printing. Just like with a pneumatic tyre, the properties of both the tread and the structure can be tuned for different types of vehicles.
Michelin is working with multiple car makers to bring the Uptis prototype to full production. Engineers say there’s no reason why it couldn’t be fitted to anything from a light truck to a performance car, electric or combustion-engine powered.
voyager12
Interesting...
And curious whether you can leave a car for a month or so in the garage to go on vacation.
Old But not yet Dead
Brilliant
Bring it on...
jason_recliner
Cool stuff!
Peter Cavellini
Tyred.....?!
Saw something like this on YouTube a few years ago, at that time it was aimed at fork lifts and vehicles of that ilk, it looks good on a car Wheel, will it do away with Runflats? and of course what will they cost, I’d assume more than a Runflat for instance...?
Peter Cavellini.
xxxx
Solution, nah
Downsides, more expensive, heavier, probably less feedback, can't adjust the pressure. Reminds me of run BMW flat tyres.
May have an advantage in Hybrids which have space constraints and don't allow spare wheels but having said that I hope it fails as it'll give manufacturers the oppotunity to remove spare wheels altogether.
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Peter Cavellini
I wonder.....
How they perform in Winter is a question, will they not just fill with Snow and Ice?
Peter Cavellini.
