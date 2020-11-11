Winter tyres: should I buy them?

Whenever a modest amount of snow falls in the UK and our motorways grind to a halt, it is never the weather that is to blame, but our lack of preparation.
In this comprehensive guide to preparing yourself and your car for the winter months, we’ll look closely at winter tyres and discuss whether or not they are worth the outlay, before considering every other aspect of driving during the cold season.
Winter tyres
Even as winter tyres become increasingly popular here in the UK, many drivers still misunderstand exactly what they are for and why they should be fitted in a country that rarely sees snow. The truth is, winter tyres are not only designed for snow and ice. They are also grippier and therefore safer than summer tyres in all weather conditions - even in the dry - so long as the ambient temperature is lower than 7deg Celsius.
What are winter tyres?
The most important thing to understand about winter tyres is that they are not ice tyres, or even snow tyres. They do not have metal studs of any sort poking out of the tread. Instead, winter tyres are simply designed to be used when temperatures are low and the roads are slippery. Of course, they are far more effective than summer tyres on snow and ice, but they will provide more grip and traction even on a bone dry surface just so long as the ambient temperature is less than 7deg Celsius. They are better at clearing standing water, too, so winter tyres are also safer than summer tyres when it’s raining.
Between the end of November and the start of March, then, winter tyres are almost certainly going to generate more grip than summer tyres.
How do winter tyres work?
Winter tyres are different from summer tyres in three specific ways. The first is that the tread pattern has many more grooves, or sipes, cut into it, which displace water and help the tyre to bite into snow and ice.
Secondly, winter tyres are made from a compound that has more silica in it, which means they stay soft and supple even in freezing temperatures. In very cold conditions, the rubber of a summer tyre becomes extremely rigid, meaning it slips across the surface of the road rather than clinging onto it.
Finally, a winter tyre’s rubber blocks are designed to vibrate when on the move, which means any snow they might have picked up will be shaken out. A summer tyre, meanwhile, will become clogged up with snow and ice and in effect become completely smooth and entirely useless.
Can you use winter tyres in summer?
There is no legal reason why you cannot use winter tyres in summer, but we certainly wouldn’t recommend it. In warm weather, winter tyres will wear out much more quickly than summer tyres, hitting you where it really hurts - the wallet.
What’s more, winter tyres generate less grip and traction than summer tyres in warm weather, which means they’ll be less safe. The best thing to do is remove your winter tyres once temperatures start creeping up again and keep them in storage for the following winter.
Winter tyres versus four-wheel drive
To work out if winter tyres are indeed preferable in low-grip conditions to four-wheel drive, we tested a front-wheel-drive Skoda Yeti with winter tyres against an otherwise identical four-wheel-drive Yeti with summer tyres.
In very cold conditions on a Tarmac surface that was covered with slushy snow, the four-wheel-drive car was quicker to accelerate to 30mph from a standstill, which means it had a clear traction advantage. That’s all well and good, but any car that has begun accelerating will eventually have to negotiate a corner or come to a stop.
Sundym
All season
WallMeerkat
Sundym wrote:
Every time I need to fit a set of tyres to our cars I fit Michelin Crossclimates. Even last year's bad winter we 'only' had 2 non-consecutive weeks of snow, any time we needed to drive the car it was predicatable and reassuring (though obviously do not drive like a maniac in severe winter conditions!). Unlike motoring journalists, we use our cars for normal family life, we don't take the 1.4 SEAT or Skoda diesel around the Nurburgring. I've not noticed any negative impact on handling during daily driving on rural roads. (If anything, a good set of fresh tyres actually made the heavy Skoda 'feel' better to drive)
Mark AP
Michelin Cross Climates
xxxx
Not a good idea
"silicone lubricant as well, and spraying it in to hinges..." not sure I'd use a silcone lubricant on a metal hinge.
FMS
xxxx wrote:
"Not a good idea"...Explain!. "not sure...", no -one is in the least bit surprised. TwIT, the w is silent, as you should be.
xxxx
Explanation needed
That would be pointless as you'd never understand anyway
Cenuijmu
This 7C rule is highly doubtful
I wonder where it came from? It's been around for years and years and tyres have changed over this time so I would expect it to change as summer tyres get better in the cold or winter tyres get better in the warmth. It must also depend on the road surface and it's condition as well as speed of the vehicle.
As temperatures drop it you can note summers struggling. I drove Michelin Pilot Sport 3's on dry roads and at -9C it was very slippery. This was -9C though. Can anyone tell the difference at 6C or 8C? It sounds like marketing because it is. They make it sound as if you can hardly get home if it is 4C and you are on summers.
I'm driving around on Crossclimates at the moment for the 3 days a year in SE England I might need them and because for A to B the rest of the year they are a summer tyre.
We would be far better concentrating on making people use tyres that are good in the wet, ie have enough tread over a year though to be honest.
Jeremy
Another vote for Cross Climates
I used to fit 'proper' winter tyres for our regular trips into Europe in the winter (and leave them on during the UK winter) on various cars and in heavy snow have never needed chains, even on a rear-drive E-class. (Actually driving an E-class in snow with winter tyres can be great fun on a private road, but that's another story...)
Now I have swapped to Michelin Cross Climates and the grip is as good as winter tyres in the snow as to make no difference, so I just leave them on all year and no longer have the faff of swapping wheels twice a year.
Last year up a step snow covered private drive Michelin Cross Climates took our Peugeot Traveller (2wd) van up with no problems. Friends with an XC90 4x4 couldn't get up without fitting their chains.
Ben1976
Finally!
Common sense at last! Now perhaps the motor industry myth that you need a 4x4 for winter driving can be laid to rest? I live in Norway, and have been a winter tyre convert for over a decade, I drive almost every day of the year usually in a front wheel drive car, despite having snow for about 5 months a year. Just think how many lives could be saved with some legistlation, and some cooperation from the motor industry.
si73
The problem is climate surely
The problem is climate surely, its past mid december and we haven't had many days where the temperature has been as low or below 7 except during the night. So having winters fitted may actually be detrimental if if 7 degrees is correct. Crossclimates seem like the best bet for uk driving as unlike other all weather tires they are based on a summer tire and are actually legal as a winter tire in many countries due to their proven snow capabilities.
