BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai to unveil solid-state battery next month
UP NEXT
Private car park rule change to eliminate 'five-minute fines'

Hyundai to unveil solid-state battery next month

A vehicle using one of these batteries is expected to begin testing within the year, reports Korea’s ET News

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
12 February 2025

Hyundai will unveil its first solid-state battery next month, promising longer range and faster charging from packs that are sized similarly to today’s offerings.

On 9 March, the Korean firm will open its new Uiwang Research Center in Gyeonggi, where the next-generation batteries will be tested on a pilot production line.

There Hyundai will show the solid-state pack, dubbed the “dream battery”, for the first time.

Related articles

An EV using one of these batteries is expected to begin testing within the year, reports Korea’s ET News, and mass production of these packs is pencilled to begin in 2030.

In response, a Korean Hyundai official told ET News: “Nothing has been decided [about the schedule].”

Solid-state batteries are regarded as a holy grail for EVs. Compared with today’s lithium ion packs, the make-up is simplified: the liquid is replaced by a solid block, which is lighter than its counterpart and can carry more energy within the same capacity. The solid element is also less reactive than the liquid, so it’s much less likely to ignite if punctured or heated.

This means, in a Hyundai Ioniq 5 for example, range could double from what is offered from today’s 84kWh pack or the weight could be halved and its 318-mile range kept the same.

What’s more, the arrival of these batteries would make Hyundai self-sufficient when it comes to battery supply. Currently it buys in packs from CATL, LG Energy Solution and more.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Subaru Forester review 2025 001 front pan
Subaru Forester
7
Subaru Forester
electrogenics mazda mx5 2025 jh 39
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
GWM ORA 03 GT 2025 jb20250129 7727
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03
Maserati Granturismo Folgore review 2025 001 front cornering
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
7
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
Mercedes G580 review 2025 001 front tracking
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
8
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 BMW 4 Series 2.0 420i M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2016
£14,990
50,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai Kona 64kWh Premium Auto 5dr (10.5kW Charger)
2021
£14,790
28,146miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C4 CACTUS 1.2 PureTech Feel Euro 6 5dr (Euro 6)
2017
£5,990
61,722miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW M8 4.4i V8 Competition Steptronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£61,895
9,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini HATCH 1.2 One Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£6,650
63,211miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC40 2.0 D3 Momentum Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,999
105,420miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Stinger 3.3 T-GDi V6 GT S Gran Turismo Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£32,349
22,093miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC60 2.0 D4 SE Lux Nav Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,495
94,220miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLB 1.3 GLB200 AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,990
33,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 12 February 2025

Got to keep the Carrot hanging there, just a few years more development etc etc....

Bob Cat Brian 12 February 2025

'Pencilled in for production in 2030'... So solid state batteries are still 'just five years away'.

Would love to see them actually reach production but theyve been 5 years away for decades now. 

Latest Reviews

Subaru Forester review 2025 001 front pan
Subaru Forester
7
Subaru Forester
electrogenics mazda mx5 2025 jh 39
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
GWM ORA 03 GT 2025 jb20250129 7727
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03
Maserati Granturismo Folgore review 2025 001 front cornering
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
7
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
Mercedes G580 review 2025 001 front tracking
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
8
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review

View all car reviews