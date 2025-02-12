Hyundai to unveil solid-state battery next month

Hyundai will unveil its first solid-state battery next month, promising longer range and faster charging from packs that are sized similarly to today’s offerings.

On 9 March, the Korean firm will open its new Uiwang Research Center in Gyeonggi, where the next-generation batteries will be tested on a pilot production line.

There Hyundai will show the solid-state pack, dubbed the “dream battery”, for the first time.

An EV using one of these batteries is expected to begin testing within the year, reports Korea’s ET News, and mass production of these packs is pencilled to begin in 2030.

In response, a Korean Hyundai official told ET News: “Nothing has been decided [about the schedule].”

Solid-state batteries are regarded as a holy grail for EVs. Compared with today’s lithium ion packs, the make-up is simplified: the liquid is replaced by a solid block, which is lighter than its counterpart and can carry more energy within the same capacity. The solid element is also less reactive than the liquid, so it’s much less likely to ignite if punctured or heated.

This means, in a Hyundai Ioniq 5 for example, range could double from what is offered from today’s 84kWh pack or the weight could be halved and its 318-mile range kept the same.

What’s more, the arrival of these batteries would make Hyundai self-sufficient when it comes to battery supply. Currently it buys in packs from CATL, LG Energy Solution and more.