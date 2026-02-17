BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How two million Volkswagens 'see' hazards before we do
UP NEXT
Perfection, improved? £170k MG B vs V6 MX-5 in restomod ruckus

How two million Volkswagens 'see' hazards before we do

Vehicles communicating with each other has been under development in Europe for 20 years

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
17 February 2026

The safety concept of vehicles communicating with each other and the surrounding infrastructure has been under development in Europe for more than 20 years. Now it has come of age.

Volkswagen says more than two million of its vehicles have 'Car2X' technology, which enables them to take advantage of "local swarm intelligence", warning of traffic hazards and other relevant factors.

It is available as standard or an option in a range of VWs, including the Golf, T-Roc, Tiguan, Tayron, Passat, ID 3, ID 4, ID 5 and ID 7.

In the noughties, there were a number of European projects working on what then was known as V2V (vehicle to vehicle), often supported by major car makers and the electronics sector. The principle of the original V2V concept was simple enough: to harness low-cost wireless local area network hardware that was already widely in use.

With bespoke software, the operating range was 500 metres and vehicles were able to join and leave ad hoc peer-to-peer networks consisting of a number of vehicles in range of one another on a random basis. In that way, each car was networking only with vehicles immediately relevant to it.

VW's Car2X-capable vehicles can communicate between themselves and the infrastructure and no mobile network reception is needed to do it.

The communications take milliseconds, so a vehicle is instantly warned of emergency braking by a vehicle ahead, a traffic queue suddenly appearing or the approach of emergency vehicles from any direction.

Connecting to infrastructure such as intelligent roadside units as well as other vehicles allows warning of specific events like drivers heading the wrong way on a street or carriageway, traffic jams, unusual weather conditions, or people, animals and objects in the road.

In Germany, 1000 roadwork trailers have already been equipped with Car2X technology and roadside units are in place across Austria's motorway network. Other European countries are following suit with roadside units and emergency and special vehicles.

Car2X technology operates on the 'wi-fi standard, which enables vehicles to exchange warnings at a range of 800 metres. The notification process is open and standardised, allowing communication across all manufacturers' vehicles. There's no individual identification and exchanges are anonymous.

The system can interact with other vehicle sensors. For instance, with VW's optional Travel Assist with ACC, Car2X could reduce the vehicle's speed when it detects a traffic queue ahead that isn't yet visible. It can also help control acceleration in assisted lane-change manoeuvres.

Volkswagen expects other types of vehicles to be included in Car2X, including motorcycles, trucks, buses and bicycles.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Hyundai Ioniq 9 2026 001
Hyundai Ioniq 9
8
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai i20 review 2026 001
Hyundai i20
8
Hyundai i20
Geely Starray EM i review lead
Geely Starray EM-i
5
Geely Starray EM-i
MG4 review 047
MG 4 EV
8
MG 4 EV
MG4 Urban review 001
MG 4 EV Urban
MG 4 EV Urban

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Kia Rio cars for sale

 Kia RIO 1.25 2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£7,598
 Kia RIO 1.25 2 Euro 5 3dr opens in a new tab
£3,295
 Kia Rio 1.0 T-GDi MHEV GT-Line S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£16,050
 Kia Rio 1.25 SR7 Euro 6 5dr opens in a new tab
£3,490
 Kia Rio 1.0 T-GDi MHEV GT-Line S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£12,995
 Kia RIO 1.0 T-GDi 2 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£12,100
 Kia Rio 1.0 T-GDi GT-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£8,845
 Kia RIO 1.4 EcoDynamics 3 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£5,495
 Kia Rio 1.4 2 IPD 5dr opens in a new tab
£1,995
View all 451 cars

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 17 February 2026

Sounds like a great system,just the human inside who has to work properly and pay attention.

Latest Reviews

Hyundai Ioniq 9 2026 001
Hyundai Ioniq 9
8
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai i20 review 2026 001
Hyundai i20
8
Hyundai i20
Geely Starray EM i review lead
Geely Starray EM-i
5
Geely Starray EM-i
MG4 review 047
MG 4 EV
8
MG 4 EV
MG4 Urban review 001
MG 4 EV Urban
MG 4 EV Urban

View all car reviews