BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: This extreme off-road racing series will show what hydrogen can do
UP NEXT
Going full circle: This is the UK's biggest fan of roundabouts

This extreme off-road racing series will show what hydrogen can do

Inside the new FIA Extreme H World Cup racers that will give FCEV tech its most challenging test yet

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
6 April 2025

The hydrogen fuel cell could be one of the most highly developed and rigorously tested automotive technologies never to reach mainstream production, but that doesn’t mean it won’t.

The FIA Extreme H World Cup, a new off-road motorsport championship due to kick off later this year, aims to demonstrate just how capable the technology is. 

Not only will its Pioneer 25 cars be powered by hydrogen fuel cells consuming sustainably produced hydrogen but the electricity powering on-site activities at the events will be generated using stationary fuel cells too.

Related articles

The cars are based on Extreme E electric off-road racers, using the same kind of electric drivetrain but with the batteries partially replaced by a 75kW hydrogen fuel cell system. The stack is fuelled by 2kg of compressed hydrogen gas stored at 700 bar in two Toyota Mirai tanks. 

Fuel cells are best suited to providing a steady stream of power rather than the transient bursts motors need, so there’s a 325kW, 36kWh battery in between the two, acting as a buffer.

Operating at 450V-850V, the battery powers two 268bhp motors driving front and rear axles and making 536bhp in total. Top speed is 124mph and 0-62mph takes 4.5sec, despite the car’s hefty 2200kg weight.

The fuel cell is supplied by Symbio but the aim is to allow teams to use their own fuel cell system if they wish.

Batteries come from Fortescue WAE, which opened a technical centre at Kidlington, Oxfordshire, in 2023 and also provided the batteries for Extreme E.

Extreme H batteries will be produced there too, but they have a slightly smaller capacity than those used in Extreme E, as the main power source is now the fuel cell. 

As with Extreme E, the cars are manufactured by Spark Racing Technology, based at Tigery, outside Paris. 

Each one is 6m long with a wheelbase of 3.2m (so roughly the same as a BMW 7 Series) and based on a tubular spaceframe chassis with front impact structures. 

The Pioneer 25 passed its mandatory FIA chassis crash tests last year. Compared with an Extreme E car, the Pioneer 25 has a strengthened chassis, extra carbon-composite crash structures over the hydrogen tanks and energy-absorbing composite structures on either side of the car. 

High- and low-pressure hydrogen systems were fitted during the tests and both were fully pressurised to ensure neither would lose any pressure.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

vanquish lead 002
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6
Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review

View all car reviews

Back to top

The cars also completed FIA resilience tests for tanks and batteries before testing could take place, so the race series should be a useful demonstration of the robustness of fuel cell technology generally, given the pounding they will take.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Zs 1.5 VTi-TECH Exclusive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,295
13,962miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Qashqai 1.5 DCi N-tec+ 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2013
£3,580
94,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 4.4 SD V8 Autobiography Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2015
£14,995
113,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 Match Euro 5 3dr
2013
£4,995
75,079miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 3008 2.0 H E-HDi EGC 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£4,899
74,166miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Astra GTC 1.4i Turbo SRi Auto Euro 6 3dr
2016
£5,980
58,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai I10 1.2 Classic Euro 5 5dr
2012
£3,245
55,564miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen DS5 2.0 HDi DStyle Euro 5 5dr
2014
£5,893
56,745miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Porsche Cayenne 3.0 TD V6 Platinum Edition TiptronicS 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£8,988
203,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

vanquish lead 002
Aston Martin Vanquish
9
Aston Martin Vanquish
01 Lotus Emira V6 2025 Autocar road test review front driving
Lotus Emira V6
9
Lotus Emira V6
Mercedes-AMG-SL-55-4MATIC-front-corner
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 55
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
Ferrari Purosangue
01 Citroen e C4 2025 review front driving
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review
8
Citroen ë-C4 and ë-C4 X review

View all car reviews