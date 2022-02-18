BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Extreme E to launch hydrogen off-road race series in 2025
Fisker confirms ‘high-performance’ variant of Pear EV

Extreme E to launch hydrogen off-road race series in 2025

Extreme H series will use hydrogen fuel cell powertrain; becomes first FIA world championship to use the fuel
James Attwood, digital editor
31 August 2023

Extreme E organisers will launch a new hydrogen-powered spin-off category in 2025 – and it's set to become the first official FIA world championship to use the fuel.

The new Extreme H category will use the same off-road SUV-styled buggies as the existing Extreme E series, but with the electric powertrain swapped for a hydrogen version. While not confirmed, it is understood that the powertrain will be a hydrogen fuel cell system.

Extreme E founder Alejandro Agag has previously outlined plans for the new category to run alongside Extreme E and use the same format, with events taking place on off-road courses in extreme locations impacted by climate change. Each team fields a female and male driver, who switch mid-race.

Extreme E has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the FIA, motorsport’s governing body, to launch Extreme H as an official FIA championship in 2025 – when Extreme E will also become an officially FIA-recognised series for the first time.

Then, if certain criteria are met, Extreme H will become an official FIA world championship from 2026 onwards. It will be one of just seven series to claim that title, including the electric Formula E world championship.

“This announcement is a significant first step in the development of our championship and our ground-breaking transition to hydrogen-powered racing,” said Agag. “Sport is the most powerful and effective platform to drive innovation and our commitment to delivering sustainable motorsport championships full of excitement and with a reduced carbon footprint are testament to that.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Using sustainable power sources in motorsport is the key objective of the FIA and part of our long-term strategy, and this series is an ideal showcase for that. Hydrogen is an important part of that mix, and we have developed a set of safety regulations for hydrogen-powered vehicles which is part of the FIA’s International Sporting Code.”

The new Extreme H category will be able to benefit from similar architecture to that at Extreme E events: electricity to power the cars is usually generated on site by solar panels, with that energy converted into hydrogen before powering electricity generators.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
CindyCranor 18 February 2022

xxxx 18 February 2022

Give it rest auto car, that's 3 hydrogen fan boy stories in a week, more than the number of hydrogen cars sold this month the UK.  It's to inefficient compared to the BEV to ever go into production for the foreseeable future, let alone all the other problems hydrogen cars might have.

HiPo 289 18 February 2022

Two key isuses here: Most current hydrogen production comes from Natural Gas ( which is actually mostly Methane). So unless Extreme E can make all of their hydrogen from renewable electricity, it's just another fossil fuel.  Secondly, Hydrogen Fuel Cells are only 30% efficient, nearly as bad as a combustion engine!  So you can go 3x as far in a battery electric vehicle on the same amount of energy.

CarNut170 18 February 2022
HiPo 289 wrote:

Two key isuses here: Most current hydrogen production comes from Natural Gas ( which is actually mostly Methane). So unless Extreme E can make all of their hydrogen from renewable electricity, it's just another fossil fuel.  Secondly, Hydrogen Fuel Cells are only 30% efficient, nearly as bad as a combustion engine!  So you can go 3x as far in a battery electric vehicle on the same amount of energy.

Unfortunately you equate thermal (or energy) efficiency with vehicle economy - an understandable mistake of course. Yes, BEVs convert energy more efficiently - the economy of a BEV is not 70% greater than that of a fuel cell vehicle however. The gap is far, far smaller. Still slightly better, but it depends on the cycle. Under race conditions, the difference is entirely marginal.

