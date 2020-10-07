Carbon electrodes promise EV battery performance breakthrough

While the automotive industry attempts to improve electric vehicle (EV) batteries through new cell technology, one firm has instead focused on improving the humble electrode.
French company NAWA Technologies is touting what it calls the Ultra Fast Carbon Electrode, an evolution of the electric conductor that acts as the terminal through which electric current passes between two mediums. It’s based on the same vertically aligned carbon nanotube technology used in the company’s ultracapacitors.
NAWA claims the materials and design of current electrodes are “one of the major limitations of battery power, energy and lifecycle”, due to them being based on inefficient powders with low electrical, thermal and ionic conductivity. They can also suffer from early delimitation and degradation, it claims.
The Ultra Fast Carbon Electrode uses 100 billion vertically aligned carbon nanotubes per square centimetre, dramatically boosting ionic, electrical and thermal conductivity. Claimed to boost battery power by a factor of 10, energy storage by a factor of three and substantially increase the battery’s usable life, it's also said to reduce charging times “down to minutes instead of hours” and bring cost savings as a result.
The dry electrode technology is claimed to be easily recyclable at the end of its longer lifecycle, too. NAWA estimates the battery CO2 footprint could be reduced by as much as 60%, due to less active material being required.
Although it's still in development, NAWA claims the new electrode system will be ready for market in as little as 12 months. Production isn't expected to begin until 2023, however.
Multiple types of electrode can be produced depending on the relevant application, NAWA says, with the electrodes able to work with existing or more advanced battery chemistries.
X1X3
Carbon electrodes
This and other research like this is what's needed in the car world. (one )yes, we have to get rid of our alliance on fossil fuel (two) they did it all wrong banning ICE vehicles they should have concentrated on trying to get rid of all old smokey TRUCKS BUSES VANS CARS, etc the amount of black smoke coming out of these vehicles is a scandal (three) we should not make and sell anything new unless it can be recycled 100%. So I look forward to having a 500mile range electric car with five mins or less charge time. Now onto the extinction rebellion why don't they sail to Brazil and other places to stop the burning of the forests etc?
xxxx
Why fly
Dont have to go that far Poland and Germany burn more coal than the EU would have you believe.
Leslie Brook
X1X3 wrote:
Because they're too busy doing yoga and holding Street Parties in London close to their Home Counties homes.
Just Saying
Fingers crossed
si73
If this pans out it certainly
