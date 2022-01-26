BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BAC Mono to become hydrogen fuel cell sports car
UP NEXT
New 2022 Morgan 3 Wheeler to be revealed on 24 February

BAC Mono to become hydrogen fuel cell sports car

UK sports car manufacturer partners with MIRA-based Viritech to create a Mono FCEV single-seater
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
26 January 2022

Liverpool-based sports car manufacturer BAC has partnered with engineering outfit Viritech to develop a hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV) version of its Mono sports car.

Viritech, which is developing a 1100bhp FCEV supercar at the MIRA technology park, has been awarded funding via the Niche Vehicle Network Feasibility Study Grant and will use it to investigate the feasibility of powering low-volume cars with hydrogen.

BAC is supporting the project by providing the Mono as a basis for the programme. The final product, although no longer powered by a 330bhp naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, will continue "to be led by BAC’s principles of uncompromising performance and driver experience".

Related articles

BAC says its partnership with Viritech is in line with a push to reduce its emissions output by 2030. The company went 'climate positive' in 2019 thanks to its carbon offsetting programme and has previously expressed a keen interest in the use of synthetic fuels as well as efficiency-boosting lightweight construction materials, including graphene and niobium.

Alternative powertrain solutions such as Viritech's hydrogen fuel cell hardware will help BAC to "preserve the delicate balance that weight plays in a vehicle’s driving dynamics". Keeping the Mono FCEV's weight down will be a priority of the project.

Neill Briggs, BAC's co-founder and product boss, said: "We are delighted to be working with Viritech and their ground-breaking approach to FCEV. Technology has always been at the forefront of our development and we remain committed to exploring new automotive innovations within all that we do. 

"Alternative fuels, along with lightweight construction methods, reduce vehicle emissions considerably without compromising driver engagement, something we are committed to preserving at BAC.”

Technical details of the Mono FCEV remain under wraps and the companies have yet to confirm a reveal date, or whether it is envisaged as a production car or will remain purely a feasibility study.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
BAC Mono 2018 review - hero front

BAC Mono

Momentously fast single-seater's competition DNA runs far deeper than its distinctive track day looks

Read our review
Back to top

In an exclusive interview last year, Viritech co-founder Matt Faulks told Autocar that hydrogen could be a lighter zero-emissions option for sports cars than battery-electric powertrains, as well as being more sustainable.

"You run into two issues when you go down the battery route. One is the ‘mass compounding element’ - the more energy storage you need, the heavier the car gets," he said.

“The second is the continued use of large amounts of raw materials in building very large battery packs, which are potentially recyclable, but even today we’re struggling to get lithium back out in a way it can be used again.”

Car Review
BAC Mono
BAC Mono 2018 review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

An ex-Formula 1 engineer, Faulks said his company did not want to build sports cars that "weighed two tonnes" and thus its Apricale halo supercar will "push the boundaries of technology" with a focus on remaining "fun to drive".

The Apricale will serve as a showcase of Viritech's FCEV capabilities and will be built in limited numbers only. The company is primarily targeting the commercial vehicle segment although it has suggested it could work with vehicle manufacturers to integrate the technology into mainstream passenger cars.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
xxxx 26 January 2022

Odear, just after auto car realised hydrogen cars where going no where, like most people do now,  they dig up another hydrogen car story. I can only think BAC were bunged a couple of grand. 

Hydrogen cars just went pop.

bol 26 January 2022

Hydrogen makes a lot more sense for this sort of thing. Sounds really interesting. 

MisterMR44 26 January 2022

I suppose if you want to build a zero emmisions performance car that makes all the right noises and weighs less than two tons, I guess this is the route to explore.In this application, batteries aren't quite there yet... so Hydrogen's not going away, is it...

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives