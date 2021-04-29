BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Viritech developing 1100bhp hydrogen hypercar at MIRA in UK
UP NEXT
New 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 GTX is performance EV flagship

Viritech developing 1100bhp hydrogen hypercar at MIRA in UK

Start-up's £1.5m Apricale halo car will serve to demonstrate the flexibility of its unique fuel cell technology
Felix Page Autocar writer
News
3 mins read
29 April 2021

Warwickshire’s MIRA Technology Park is now home to the development programme of a 1100bhp hydrogen-powered hypercar from nascent engineering firm Viritech, which aims to become “the world’s leading developer of hydrogen powertrain solutions”. 

Called the Apricale, the hypercar will be sold in limited numbers for around £1.5 million before tax, but it is intended primarily as a demonstration tool for Viritech’s hydrogen fuel cell technology, which it plans to offer to third-party companies for use in FCEV passenger cars, heavy goods vehicles, aircraft and boats. 

It is intended to be the “world’s first production hydrogen hypercar” and seeks to demonstrate the advantages of FCEV technology over that of conventional electric powertrains. 

Speaking exclusively to Autocar, Viritech co-founder Matt Faulks, an ex-Formula 1 engineer, outlined the reasons for Viritech’s focus on hydrogen: “You run into two issues when you go down the battery route. One is the ‘mass compounding element’ - the more energy storage you need, the heavier the car gets. 

“The second is the continued use of large amounts of raw materials in building very large battery packs, which are potentially recyclable, but even today we’re struggling to get lithium back out in a way it can be used again.”

Faulks added that, “as an ex-motorsport guy”, he did not want to build a car “that weighed two tonnes”. The Apricale, to that end, will “push the boundaries of technology” and has been developed with an emphasis on keeping weight down and making it “fun to drive”. 

The issues with an FCEV powertrain, as perceived by Faulks, are primarily centred around the storage of the hydrogen itself, and the weight of the hardware. To overcome these obstacles, the Apricale uses ‘graphene-reinforced hydrogen pressure vessels’, which essentially means the hydrogen storage tanks form a structural element of the chassis. This reduces weight and cost, while simplifying the structure.

Viritech has filed a patent for this technology, which Faulks identifies as a “key component” of the Apricale and future Viritech products. While the hypercar will be the first automotive application of this technology, the firm is targeting the commercial vehicle segment primarily, given the long-distance viability of an FCEV powertrain. (Viritech is targeting a range of around 500 miles.) 

However, to demonstrate the flexibility of its concept, the firm has revealed the Tellaro SUV as a ‘reference design’ that shows how relatively lightweight FCEV technology could suit larger (and inherently heavier) passenger cars. “We will be sharing this concept with the many OEMs engaged in transitioning to electric vehicles, to demonstrate how a hydrogen SUV could be taken from concept to market,” Viritech says. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 LHD hero front

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Nissan Rogue 2021 USA FD hero front

Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2021 review

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

It is said to theoretically employ elements of the flagship Apricale’s powertrain. “The Apricale front motor is used at the rear in the Tellaro,” explained Faulks. 

He added that Viritech will show more reference designs this year - “you’ve got to show people what you can do, and how you can do something with it” - before beginning dynamic testing at MIRA with the first Apricale prototype in 2022, and launching series production in 2023. 

By establishing its development programme at MIRA, Viritech can make use of the expansive testing units on site, thereby saving on the considerable cost of building and homologating its own facilities. Faulks hailed “the resources that they provide, and the ability to sub out test and engineering services as required” as a primary reason that Viritech - a new automotive company - is able to develop its unique powertrain solution. 

Timothy Lyons, CEO and founder of Viritech, said: “Becoming a member of the Horiba MIRA community is a game-changer for Viritech, moving us immediately into the big league in terms of the engineering facilities and support, meaning no engineering project is now beyond us. The hydrogen revolution will complement mobility electrification and will account for 400 million cars, 20 million trucks and five million buses. And that revolution starts here.”

READ MORE

Hyperion XP-1 hydrogen-powered supercar revealed

Hyundai lines up hydrogen fuel cell tech for N performance models

Inside the industry: How will history judge hydrogen EVs?

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr
2014
£2,895
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,974
50,156miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£2,995
70,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Platinum 3dr
2014
£3,298
72,841miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,300
53,100miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£3,450
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 5dr
2014
£3,500
48,679miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£3,590
29,655miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
jason_recliner 29 April 2021

Absolute brilliance.  The future of powered transport just got another step closer.  Can't wait for this one.  Doesn't hurt that it looks STUNNING.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK FD hero front

BMW 5 Series Touring 530d 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 LHD hero front

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 2021 UK review

1 Nissan Rogue 2021 USA FD hero front

Nissan Rogue SV AWD 2021 review

1 Human Horizons HiPhi X 2021 first drive hero front

Human Horizons HiPhi X Founders Edition 2021 review

1 Mazda 3 e Skyactiv X 2021 UK fd hero front

Mazda 3 e-Skyactiv-X GT Sport 2021 UK review

View all latest drives