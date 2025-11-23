BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: After 13,000 miles, the new BMW iX3 is cleaner than an ICE car
UP NEXT
Skoda's wildest race cars and concepts

After 13,000 miles, the new BMW iX3 is cleaner than an ICE car

Use of sustainable materials will be key to the Neue Klasse model line-up

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
23 November 2025

The 500-mile BMW iX3 made its debut at the Munich motor show a few months ago, and is the first of a new generation that builds on everything the manufacturer has learned about EVs since the i3.

‘Project i’ was formed back in 2007 with the aim of completely rethinking the automobile. The i3 went on sale in 2013 after a few years of teasing and was every bit as advanced as we thought it would be.

With the ratio between weight and energy capacity far behind what it is today, BMW reasoned the only way to make an EV viable was to offset the weight of the battery by making the entire passenger compartment, or ‘Life Module’, from carbonfibre.

Ambitious, given such construction had so far remained viable only for supercars. But it worked: the i3’s kerb weight came in at a tad over 1300kg depending on the spec. 

The iX3 may not literally be the successor to the i3 but maybe spiritually it is. With the forthcoming Neue Klasse dedicated EV platform on which BMW’s new EV family is based, EV architecture has become less dramatic, if no less sophisticated. There has been a continued shift towards sustainability of materials and the need for ‘circularity’ in the design of the smallest detail.

BMW is taking what it calls a “secondary first” approach too (and it’s not alone in doing that), which means prioritising recycled materials over primary (virgin) materials in the manufacture of everything from interior trim to cast aluminium suspension components. 

So keeping the weight off still matters just as much, although perhaps sustainability of materials and processes does as well. 

In the Gen6 battery cells alone, 50% of the cobalt, lithium and nickel used is recycled, reducing CO2-equivalent emissions by 42% compared with the Gen5 cells; 30% of the recycled raw material used for the engine compartment cover is made from recycled fishing nets and ropes. 

The body shell of the i3 (initially known as Megacity Vehicle, or MCV until close to launch) was such a big deal not just because it was made from carbonfibre but because it looked like BMW and its partner SGL Carbon Fibre Group had cracked the problem of bringing such construction to higher volume manufacturing. By the time i3 production finished in 2022, 250,000 examples had been sold. 

Since that time, the focus on well-to-wheel emissions in the industry has been intense and BMW claims the CO2-equivalent footprint of an iX3 50 xDrive falls below that of a comparable ICE-powered car after just 13,360 miles when charged from the European energy mix and in 10,875 miles if charged only using electricity derived from renewable energy. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

VW T Roc R Line review 2025 001
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
BMW XM review 2025 001
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
toyota hilux invincible 2025 jh 23
Toyota Hilux
7
Toyota Hilux
Mazda CX 80 review 2024 01 cornering
Mazda CX-80
7
Mazda CX-80
BYD Atto 2 DM i review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2 DM-i
BYD Atto 2 DM-i

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Citroen DS3 1.6 BlueHDi DSire Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£5,395
49,000miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4h TwinMotor 13.8kWh Design CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,995
63,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 SE Nav Euro 6 5dr
2020
£7,267
84,449miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£15,880
17,888miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi N Line Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,812
24,989miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 H T-GDi N Line S Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£26,783
8,169miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Astra 1.0i Turbo EcoFLEX SRi Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£5,419
63,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz E Class 3.0 E350 V6 BlueTEC AMG Night Edition (Premium) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£12,499
80,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 25 Technik Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,980
29,906miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

VW T Roc R Line review 2025 001
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
BMW XM review 2025 001
BMW XM
6
BMW XM
toyota hilux invincible 2025 jh 23
Toyota Hilux
7
Toyota Hilux
Mazda CX 80 review 2024 01 cornering
Mazda CX-80
7
Mazda CX-80
BYD Atto 2 DM i review 2025 001
BYD Atto 2 DM-i
BYD Atto 2 DM-i

View all car reviews