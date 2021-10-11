BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai Mobis reveals foldable steering wheel
UP NEXT
Inside the industry: how does China have more EV firms than it can count?

Hyundai Mobis reveals foldable steering wheel

Concept technology is designed for future mobility vehicles, with patents being filed globally
Joe Holding
News
2 mins read
11 October 2021

Hyundai parts supplier Hyundai Mobis has revealed a foldable steering wheel for use in future autonomous vehicles following a two-year development process.

The wheel can move forward and back a total of 25cm, fully retracting into the dashboard when not in use in order to free up more space in front of the driver’s seat.

Patents for the device are being filed around the world, and the company believes it could export it to other car manufacturers in the future.

Related articles

"Hyundai Mobis goes beyond simply reinterpreting existing technologies and instead develops parts technologies that apply to future cars in totally new ways," said Jang-don Choi, managing director of chassis and safety at Hyundai Mobis. "We will continue to develop future-oriented innovations based on our knowhow of core technologies."

Hyundai Mobis designed entirely new core parts for the system, including the steering column, a reaction-force control device and a supplied sliding-rail mechanism, all built with durability and reliability in mind.

The foldable wheel is also compatible with steering by-wire set-ups, where a physical connection between the steering wheel and the tyres is replaced by electronic signals.

Hyundai Mobis believes this delivers the best possible performance in various road conditions by minimising the vibrations that reach the driver.

Meanwhile, a set of sensors and an ECU are built into the system to ensure that any vehicle can continue to steer itself in the event of an emergency.

READ MORE

Hyundai reveals self-driving Ioniq 5 ‘robotaxi’

Under the skin: How AI makes autonomous cars react like humans

Hyundai-Kia pushing for autonomous technology

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.2 Se 5dr
2014
£4,189
70,501miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2014
£4,495
69,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 Se 5dr
2014
£4,995
83,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Active 5dr
2014
£4,999
21,089miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Se 5dr
2014
£5,199
47,458miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Se 5dr
2014
£5,270
59,473miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I20 1.2 Classic 3dr
2014
£5,295
35,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium 5dr
2014
£5,400
69,707miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I20 1.2 Active 3dr
2014
£5,495
29,600miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review
1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review
1 Seat Arona FL 2021 FD cornering

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review
1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review
1 Seat Arona FL 2021 FD cornering

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

View all latest drives