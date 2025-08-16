BACK TO ALL NEWS
Podcast: How Bugatti's designer went from Skoda Rapid to really rapid

Bugatti’s Frank Heyl loves timeless styling, engineering supremacy - and listening to The Prodigy at 200mph

Felix Page
News
1 min read
16 August 2025

Bugatti’s Director of Design Frank Heyl loves timeless styling, engineering supremacy - and driving 200mph while listening to The Prodigy.

In this special bonus episode of the My Week in Cars podcast, we meet the man who went from designing humble Skoda hatchbacks to shaping some of the world’s fastest and most expensive cars.

From Concorde to club beats, we find out what makes him tick, and learn exactly what goes into designing a £10 million, 250mph automotive artwork…

