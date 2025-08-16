Bugatti’s Director of Design Frank Heyl loves timeless styling, engineering supremacy - and driving 200mph while listening to The Prodigy.

In this special bonus episode of the My Week in Cars podcast, we meet the man who went from designing humble Skoda hatchbacks to shaping some of the world’s fastest and most expensive cars.

From Concorde to club beats, we find out what makes him tick, and learn exactly what goes into designing a £10 million, 250mph automotive artwork…

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.