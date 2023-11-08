My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 61)

Episode 61 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior taking a comfortable chair (and an apple danish) at the British Motor Museum to talk the revised Polestar 2, active safety and driver assistance shenanigans, the Volvo EX30's functionality, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

