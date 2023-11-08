BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 61)

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talk Volvo interfaces, future Jaguars and active safety
8 November 2023

Episode 61 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior taking a comfortable chair (and an apple danish) at the British Motor Museum to talk the revised Polestar 2, active safety and driver assistance shenanigans, the Volvo EX30's functionality, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30

Volvo's small crossover arrives as its cheapest EV yet. Does this low-cost focus hinder the Swedish firm's DNA?

Read our review
