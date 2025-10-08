BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar podcast: Is the inside of an Alpine the best recording studio?

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior are driving home from Cumbria, the ideal spot to record the pod. Or is it?

8 October 2025

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley driving an Alpine A290 and Matt Prior beside him, so the duo talk their respective Autocar columns while they're there.

They talk sprint or hillclimb cars, cars getting old, books, hot hatches and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

