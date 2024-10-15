BACK TO ALL NEWS
Xpeng G6 to be launched in the UK in a matter of weeks
New Audi A3 plug-in hybrid has an electric range of 88 miles

Xpeng G6 to be launched in the UK in a matter of weeks

China's answer to Tesla confirms its first electric cars will be on sale here in "less than a handful of months"

Nick Gibbs
News
2 mins read
15 October 2024

Chinese Tesla rival Xpeng will launch in the UK in “less than a handful of months” as it works to expand its line-up to include right-hand drive cars, its co-founder has said.

The EV company will launch with its G6 coupé-crossover, a rival to the Tesla Model Y, Brian Gu confirmed to journalists at the Paris motor show

Xpeng had previously said the UK was on its list of European markets it planned to enter in 2024 but had gone quiet about its plans in recent months. 

Chinese EV specialists are now expected to commit to the UK in greater after the government this week said it wouldn't follow the EU and raise tariffs on China-built EVs.

Xpeng showed off its new P7+ fastback at Paris days after its unveiling in China. Xpeng bills it as the “the world’s first AI-defined vehicle” and touted its ADAS features, space and energy efficiency. 

It hasn't yet made a decision on whether the P7+ will join the G9 large SUV and more conventionally shaped P7 saloon in European markets or in the UK.

Xpeng is still finalising its future line-up of right-hand-drive models for the UK.

"The UK is a very important market. The reason that we're not already there is because want to do it prudently,” said Gu. “When we launch, we need to understand the pipeline.”

Gu also said Xpeng is planning smaller EVs to better target Europe’s best-selling segments.

The G6 is available in European markets in three variations, mirroring the Model Y range as closely as possible.

The RWD Standard Range variant, with a 66kWh LFP battery, costs €43,600 in Germany; the RWD Long Range, with a 87.5kWh NMC battery, costs €47,600; and the AWD Performance, also with a 87.5kWh NMC battery, costs €51,600.

Autocar gave the G6 four stars out of five in a review published earlier this year, praising its technology, cabin quality and rapid charging.

 As for the brand's positioning, Gu said: “Our premium position is not a luxury position, not expensive. We’re premium because we have more technology, offering more convenience, more comfort, more safety.”

