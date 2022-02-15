BACK TO ALL NEWS
Wraps come off new 2022 Maserati Grecale ahead of reveal
Wraps come off new 2022 Maserati Grecale ahead of reveal

New images show Modena's Porsche Macan rival with no camouflage, ahead of 22 March debut
James Attwood, digital editor
News
3 mins read
11 March 2022

The Maserati Grecale has appeared with no camouflage for the first time ahead of a public debut on 22 March.

New images posted to Instagram by Wilco Blok show the Porsche Macan rival in full production-spec bodywork, without the now-familiar camouflage it has worn throughout a lengthy testing programme on public roads. It is wearing some of the promotional stickers we saw in some recent teaser images, but largely appears as it will at a full official unveiling in less than two weeks.

Originally planned for an unveiling last year, the Grecale was delayed due to a shortage of semiconductors preventing Maserati from commencing series production.

The company said it made the decision "in view of the background problems that have caused interruptions in the supply chains for the key components necessary to complete the car’s production process". Production limitations imposed by the crisis mean it would not have been able to cater to the anticipated global demand for the car. 

The Grecale is clearly a similar size to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, with which it will share the bulk of its underpinnings, and now we've had a good look at the car's final design, the influence of the larger Levante is evident.

It is named Grecale after the "fierce north-east wind of the Mediterranean Sea". The model forms a key part of Maserati's bold revival plan that it launched in 2020 with the reveal of the MC20 supercar. 

Destined to play "a key role in the brand's development", the Porsche Macan rival will be built on the same production line as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio in the FCA plant in Cassino, Italy. Maserati is planning an investment of around €800 million (£790m) in the plant.

It will also share much of its underpinnings with the Stelvio, and a fully electric version, the Folgore, is also due to arrive down the line. However, the combustion-engined models will use Maserati rather than Alfa-sourced engines, likely to include the mild-hybridised 2.0-litre turbo offered in the Ghibli and Levante, and a downtuned version of the MC20's new Nettuno V6 for the most potent variant. 

Maserati global planning boss Francesco Tonon told Autocar the Grecale will be "the most practical in its class, but it will also be luxurious", adding: "It will feature the best-in-class design and features. Of course, it's still a Maserati but it will also offer best-in-class performance and handling."

SUVs are expected to account for 70% of Maserati's sales by 2025, with saloons reduced to 15% and sports cars, such as the newly launched MC20, making up 5%. 

The new SUV was first confirmed back in 2018 by former FCA boss Sergio Marchionne as part of a total overhaul of its product line-up. Also included are the MC20 in three variants: coupé, Spider convertible and fully electric, plus a new Granturismo and Grancabrio, due in both combustion and electric forms. 

By 2023/2024, the brand will also have a new-generation Levante and Quattroporte, also both available with an electric powertrain. In top-spec form, this will use an 800V electrical system and three motors. 

ElizabethLaw 15 February 2022

Peter Cavellini 15 February 2022

Peter Cavellini 15 February 2022

The only thing that would amaze me about a car like this is would be it was half the price of the Porsche with the same performance and handling, but, we know it won't, it's just another matter of choice, what you like etc.

Peter Cavellini 15 February 2022

The only thing that would amaze me about a car like this is would be it was half the price of the Porsche with the same performance and handling, but, we know it won't, it's just another matter of choice, what you like etc.

