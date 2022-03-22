New 2022 Maserati Grecale rivals Porsche Macan with 523bhp V6

Maserati’s most strategically important and potentially best-selling model in decades is the new Grecale SUV, which provides the Italian firm with a long-awaited rival to the Porsche Macan and will play a fundamental role in its rapid transition to electrification.

Revealed shortly after Maserati’s parent company Stellantis announced that the brand – along with Alfa Romeo, DS and Lancia – will launch only electric cars from 2025, the Grecale has been engineered to accommodate pure-combustion, hybrid and fully electric drivetrains (see below), which will lend it a similar flexibility of purpose to its German rival, itself due a pure-EV in 2023.

It sits below the Levante in the Maserati line-up, and will be joined in dealerships by the long-awaited second-generation Gran Turismo sports car - which will also be offered with an electric drivetrain, as well as the all-new versions of the Quattroporte and Levante due in the coming years, each with a full spread of drivetrain options.

Powertrains

It will be available from launch with three petrol engine options: two variants of the 3.0-litre ‘Nettuno’ V6 first used by the MC20 supercar for the mid-rung Modena and top-spec Trofeo, and a four-cylinder mild hybrid for the entry-level Grecale GT.

The V6 uses the same pre-chamber combustion technology as the full-fat MC20 engine, which aims to boost both performance and efficiency, but has been modified in line with its more mainstream billing. It has a wet rather than dry oil sump, for example, and can deactivate the right cylinder bank at a cruise for reduced consumption – this function necessitated a ‘complete redesign’ in order to accommodate collapsible tappets which allow the valvetrain on that side of the engine to be deactivated independently.

In the Modena, the V6 is tuned to give 325bhp and 332lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 5.3sec, while the Trofeo bumps those figures up to 523bhp and 457lb ft to shave the sprint time to just 3.8sec - quicker than the BMW X3 M Competition.