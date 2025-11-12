BACK TO ALL NEWS
Wild Peugeot 208 concept channels spirit of 205
Reborn Ford Escort RS to rev to 10,000rpm

Wild Peugeot 208 concept channels spirit of 205

New three-door Polygon showcases how steer-by-wire tech will influence the brand's future designs

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
12 November 2025

The next-generation Peugeot 208, set to be the brand’s first car to feature a steer-by-wire system, has been previewed by the new 205-inspired Polygon concept.

Measuring just under four metres long, the Polygon is so named because it has a rectangular steering wheel, which is key to the next iteration of Peugeot’s signature i-Cockpit dashboard design.

This steering ‘wheel’ is not physically linked to the front wheels mechanically but instead uses electronic connections to transmit the driver’s inputs to the steered wheels.

This frees up space to completely reinvent the topology of the dashboard: the wheel is set high on the dashboard and there is no traditional instrument binnacle.

Instead, information is projected from inside the dashboard onto the Polygon’s windscreen, giving a display space equivalent to a 31in touchscreen.

The steering wheel’s narrow profile means it does not obstruct the driver’s view of this projection. The climate control system is displayed on a small screen atop the iDrive-style dial controller on the centre console.

Peugeot Polygon dashboard

At low speeds the steer-by-wire reaches full lock when the steering wheel is rotated by just 170deg in one direction, so going from lock to lock will require only one full rotation of the wheel, rather than three, as in the current 208.

Peugeot says the steering’s quickness provides a sense of “hyper-agility”, with the rack automatically slowing its rate of response at higher speeds for greater stability.

This will be key to the dynamic identity of the brand going forward, CEO Alain Favey previously told Autocar.

Peugeot Polygon interior viewed from outside

Traditional seats have also been rejected in favour of racing-style chairs comprising 3D-printed shells and large single pieces of moulded foam, which have a protective coating.

These can be swapped out in minutes, in theory enabling owners to change the design or colours as they please.

Notably, the Polygon is a three-door hatchback, rather than using the five-door design of today’s 208.

Although unlikely to make it to production, the concept’s ‘XXL’ gullwing doors provide easier cabin ingress and reduce the number of parts required, which in turn saves costs, said Peugeot.

Peugeot Polygon rear quarter

The Polygon is short and squat with minimal overhangs and little room under the bonnet for a combustion engine, all of which suggests it has been conceived solely as an EV.

Its scuttle sits as low and as far forward as possible to improve visibility of the road ahead and to let in more natural light; the glasshouse stretches across the entirety of the Polygon’s roof and tailgate.

At the front end, the Polygon introduces a new interpretation of Peugeot’s ‘three-claw’ lighting signature, with LED light bars stretching across the width of the car.

The rear treatment is reminiscent of the Peugeot 205, with a flat-faced design and distinctive square brake lights. The C-pillar also references the 205 GTi, reimagining that car's lozenge-shaped badges as LED lights indicating the Polygon's state of charge.

C-Pillar of Peugeot Polygon and Peugeot 205 GTi

Peugeot has yet to confirm when the next 208 will go into production but said the Polygon’s steer-by-wire technology is due in showrooms from 2027. This suggests the tech could be destined for the 208, which will be due for replacement at around that time.

The new 208 will be the first car to sit on parent company Stellantis’s STLA Small architecture, and the model is not set to offer a combustion engine option. Battery capacities for the platform will range from 37kWh to 82kWh, promising significant improvements in range compared with the 268 miles offered by today’s e-208.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Peter Cavellini 12 November 2025

Would be interesting to see what comes of this photo suite or not.

xxxx 12 November 2025

You say 208 concept Car I say a couple of hours in the Photoshop suite. 

