Currently reading: Wild new 641bhp Bentley Bentayga Speed has Porsche 911 pace
Wild new 641bhp Bentley Bentayga Speed has Porsche 911 pace

Updated performance model can outdrag an Aston Martin DB12, and packs a new drift mode

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
2 June 2025

The new Bentley Bentayga Speed has been unwrapped as the brand’s quickest SUV yet, beating its predecessor to 62mph by half a second and going on to 193mph.

It swaps the previous Bentayga Speed’s 6.0-litre W12, now retired, for a twinturbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that puts out 641bhp and 627lb ft – a gain of 15bhp and a loss of only 37lb ft.

The smaller powerplant also plays a significant role in cutting the Speed’s kerb weight by 42kg to 2466kg.

Helped along by a new launch control function, the super-SUV is now capable of completing the 0-62mph dash in 3.4sec, beating the 3.9sec and 4.5sec sprint times of the old Speed and the V8-engined S.

The extra power also boosts the Bentayga’s top speed by 3mph.

In addition to its enhanced pace, the Speed gets reworked drive modes, including a Sport mode that increases the dampers’ stiffness by 15% and slackens off the stability control to “permit exhilarating drift angles”.

Meanwhile, rear-wheel steering aids manoeuvrability at lower speeds and boosts stability when pressing on.

A sports exhaust system is fitted as standard, but there is an optional Akrapovic-supplied titanium system with four tailpipes, said to unleash the “drama and potency” of the new powerplant.

Bentley Bentayga Speed Akrapovic exhaust

The new super-Bentayga is differentiated visually from other variants by the Speed badges on its fl anks, as well as a choice of bespoke 22in or 23in wheel designs. 

The larger of those two is offered as an optional extra with the addition of carbon-ceramic discs.

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Bentayga used buying guide

Used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 review

Bentley's first SUV is getting into the realms of affordability, is now the time to take the plunge?

Read our review
Inside, the Speed gets a different layout on its digital instrument screen, as well as Speed badging on the passenger side of the dashboard and the treadplates, plus matching embroidery on the seats.

Prices start at £219,000, positioning the Speed between the S (£201,500) and the more opulent Mulliner EWB (£259,300). 

Its closest rivals include the V8 Range Rover Sport SV (£169k), the V8 plug-in hybrid Lamborghini Urus SE (£208k) and Aston Martin’s V8 DBX S (£210k).

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

