The new Bentley Bentayga Speed has been unwrapped as the brand’s quickest SUV yet, beating its predecessor to 62mph by half a second and going on to 193mph.

It swaps the previous Bentayga Speed’s 6.0-litre W12, now retired, for a twinturbocharged 4.0-litre V8 that puts out 641bhp and 627lb ft – a gain of 15bhp and a loss of only 37lb ft.

The smaller powerplant also plays a significant role in cutting the Speed’s kerb weight by 42kg to 2466kg.

Helped along by a new launch control function, the super-SUV is now capable of completing the 0-62mph dash in 3.4sec, beating the 3.9sec and 4.5sec sprint times of the old Speed and the V8-engined S.

The extra power also boosts the Bentayga’s top speed by 3mph.

In addition to its enhanced pace, the Speed gets reworked drive modes, including a Sport mode that increases the dampers’ stiffness by 15% and slackens off the stability control to “permit exhilarating drift angles”.

Meanwhile, rear-wheel steering aids manoeuvrability at lower speeds and boosts stability when pressing on.

A sports exhaust system is fitted as standard, but there is an optional Akrapovic-supplied titanium system with four tailpipes, said to unleash the “drama and potency” of the new powerplant.

The new super-Bentayga is differentiated visually from other variants by the Speed badges on its fl anks, as well as a choice of bespoke 22in or 23in wheel designs.

The larger of those two is offered as an optional extra with the addition of carbon-ceramic discs.