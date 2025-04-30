BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Aston Martin DBX S outpunches Purosangue with 717bhp
New Aston Martin DBX S outpunches Purosangue with 717bhp

New DBX is one of the most powerful pure-ICE SUVs on the market

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
30 April 2025

Aston Martin has launched a faster and lighter flagship S variant of the DBX SUV, cranking the power to 717bhp to make it the most powerful non-electrified SUV on the market.

Although the British company has used the S badge for a range of high-performance specials, starting with the Vanquish S in 2004, this is the first time it has been applied to its best-selling SUV.

Aston Martin CEO Adrian Hallmark claimed the new model serves as “a powerful statement of intent”, signalling that lighter, more powerful variants will remain a key part of the firm’s future model plan.

The new DBX S will sit above the current 697bhp DBX 707 - since April last year, the only variant offered in the UK. It retains the same 4.0-litre twinturbocharged V8 but it has been reworked, with larger compressor wheel diameters taken from the Valhalla. Aston Martin has also tuned it to offer more “urgency” at the top end of the rev counter.

While that means the 0-62mph time remains at 3.3sec, Aston claims the 0-124mph acceleration time is cut by 0.3sec.

Meanwhile, a new exhaust system has been fitted to make the V8 louder, the steering ratio is 4% faster and the turning circle has been trimmed by nearly half a metre.

Aston Martin DBX S rear quarter static

The DBX S’s 717bhp output makes it 2bhp more powerful than its Ferrari Purosangue rival – which draws power from a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 – but still leaves it short of rivals that use electrified powertrains, such as the 729bhp Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid and 789bhp Lamborghini Urus SE.

The DBX S retains the 707’s variable all-wheel drive system and nine-speed wet-clutch automatic gearbox, although Aston Martin says the change-up points for the gearbox have been reworked to account for the wider rev range, and the downshifts in Sport and Sport+ modes are more aggressive.

Aston Martin has also significantly reduced the weight of the DBX S by up to 47kg compared with the 2245kg 707. The slimming measures include a new optional carbonfibre roof, which forgoes roof rails and saves 18kg of mass as well as lowering the centre of gravity.

There are also optional 23in magnesium wheels, which are 19kg lighter than the standard aluminium versions, and an optional polycarbonate honeycomb grille.

Beyond the weightsaving features, the DBX S gains a number of styling changes, including a new black grille design inspired by the DBS 770 Ultimate, a new splitter and diffuser, and new side sills that help channel airflow around the side of the car.

At the back, the quad exhausts have been vertically stacked, while the rear bumper has been extensively reworked. 

Inside, there is a bespoke S design with a herringbone pattern on the seats and this is extended to the headlining if the carbonfibre roof is selected. Alcantara upholstery is standard, while semi-aniline leather and red seatbelts are optional.

Aston Martin DBX S interior – front seats

A 14-speaker audio system is standard and a 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins set-up is also offered.

The DBX S is available to order now and deliveries are set to begin in the final quarter of 2025. Pricing has yet to be confirmed but it will be a step up from the £205,000 DBX 707.

