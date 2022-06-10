Wiesmann eyes electric SUVs

German specialist sports car firm Wiesmann is considering branching out beyond its trademark two-seaters into more luxury-focused models, including SUVs.

The prospect of a bold new era for the firm comes under fresh ownership and with access to advanced EV drivetrain technology.

CEO Roheen Berry took charge of the car marque in 2015 when it was acquired by his family’s multinational technology firm, Contec Global.

In an exclusive interview, he told Autocar that the new 671bhp Wiesmann Project Thunderball electric roadster will serve as a showpiece for a new-look lineup that will be expanded and electrified as the firm continues on the comeback trail.

“The Thunderball is to show the world what we can do. It is already quite an incredible car compared to others that do what it does, at a fraction of the price,” he said, explaining that electrification will allow Wiesmann to ramp up its production volumes and diversify. “I won’t say electric cars are easier to make but they’re definitely faster, so we should be able to do more cars at a far quicker rate.”

One model on the cards under this expansion is a luxurious electric SUV, positioned as a rival to upcoming EVs from Bentley, Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin. It is likely to be aimed squarely at the US and Chinese markets, where the new Thunderball has received an “incredible” response from prospective buyers, according to Berry.

He didn’t confirm that a Wiesmann SUV is imminent but did hint that it’s a strong possibility. “We will see how the SUV market goes,” said Berry. “We’ve spent so much money making this platform and software, and getting so much out of it. We’re not in any hurry, but if we have enough customers and there is a demand, it would not be a very difficult transition for us to do.”