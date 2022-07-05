Watch: Hot new Range Rover Sport SV confirmed for 31 May

The hottest version of the new Range Rover Sport will be revealed on 31 May as "the fastest, most dynamic and technologically advanced" version of Solihull's sports SUV yet.

Expected to nudge power output past the 542bhp of its predecessor, the next range-topper will be called the Range Rover Sport SV in acknowledgement of the Special Vehicles department that is developing it. The previous car was called the SVR, for Special Vehicle Ratings.

Further details will emerge as the launch date approaches, but Land Rover has already confirmed the new car will be a "highly limited" proposition, offered by invitation only - and will pioneer a number of 'world-first' technologies to reach new performance heights. A new teaser video from the firm (below) gives a first taste of its raunchy exhaust note and track-honed handling.

The SV is set to use a highly strung version of the Range Rover's BMW-derived 4.4-litre V8, as featured in the standard Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, pushing power and torque to unprecedented heights in a bid to rival the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX 707 for super-SUV supremacy.

The Range Rover Sport SV will be one of Land Rover's final new combustion cars; earlier this week Jaguar Land Rover gave a wide-reaching update on the progress of its Reimagine transformation plan, which will see an electric Range Rover arrive next year, before the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Sport, Evoque and Velar go electric from 2025.

In line with a radical shift in its corporate image, Jaguar Land Rover has officially rebranded to JLR, and will organise its cars into four distinct model families: Jaguar, Discovery, Defender and Range Rover.

The new Sport SV will top out the new-look Range Rover family when its launched, roughly a year after the standard Range Rover Sport, which offers a host of powertrains including the 525bhp BMW-derived V8, boosts low-speed agility and high-speed poise from a new four-wheel steering system, and features an overhauled interior with Jaguar Land Rover’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment.

The latest Range Rover Sport was developed alongside the fifth-generation Range Rover, revealed in 2021, to ensure consistency within the Range Rover family but also, crucially, enough distinction between the two models.

JLR design chief Gerry McGovern said the latest model “redefines sporting luxury” and described it as “modern, relevant and progressive”.

Reflecting on the model’s impact, McGovern called the Range Rover Sport “the first of its breed in 2005, heralding a new vehicle with Range Rover luxury and sporting character”. He added: “It created a new vehicle segment and was the first model in an extended Range Rover family which paved the way for Evoque and Velar.”