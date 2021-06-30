Volvo targets 621-mile EV range by 2030 as part of tech focus

Volvo boss Håkan Samuelsson has unveiled plans for the firm to become a leader in the premium electric car market, through the use of new technology that it says will boost the range, safety and functionality of its cars.

The plans were detailed at the Swedish firm’s Tech Moment event. Introducing the event, Samuelsson said that Volvo, which has committed to becoming an electric-only company in 2030, is aiming to further grow its share of the premium EV market through a commitment to new systems.

“It’s about electrification, and that requires that we build in-house new technologies, such as batteries: we can’t just buy that and rely on a relationship with a supplier,” said Samuelsson. “We need to go deeper and understand batteries in the way we understand a combustion engine. We need to understand charging, and anodes and cathodes and so on.

“We have, of course, software. In the future, a lot of functionality comes from software, and it’s too slow and inefficient to specify what we want and get it in a black box from a supplier. That does not allow us the functionality we need from Volvo: we need to rely on a central computing platform and in-house software. It’s almost as big a difference to the industry as electrification.

“The third are we will lead in is safety. We will really strengthen that position through new technology, allowing us to reach a whole new level of safety. This will be a trademark: you will see on the top of the cars a LiDar, and then you will know it’s a really safe car.”

Volvo to use real-time data to boost safety

Volvo has revealed plans to use real-time data from customer cars to develop rapid improvements to boost the safety of its next-generation cars and accelerate the development of autonomous technology.

The Swedish firm has long had a focus on safety systems, and has previously used traffic data to refine and enhance its safety systems. But Volvo is aiming to take that further with its next-generation electric cars by collecting real-time data - if customers give their agreement.

The data collected would include information taken from the high-resolution LiDAR sensors, which will be fitted to next-generation Volvo vehicles. LiDar radar systems have traditionally been used mainly for autonomous systems, but Volvo says adopting them on all EVs will help to boost safety in all driving uses. It is also developing its semi-autonomous driving systems that will be offered through the new software and hardware technology.