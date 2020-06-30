Volkswagen Tiguan R lands alongside plug-in eHybrid

316bhp range-topping SUV arrives as part of wider facelift bringing new styling and technology
30 June 2020

The Volkswagen Tiguan has gained a new 316bhp R range-topper and a plug-in hybrid powertrain as part of a major mid-life refresh.

The Tiguan is Europe’s favourite SUV, with more than six million examples having been sold since it came out in 2007. The second-generation model was launched in 2016, and this is the first major upgrade it has received.

The new Tiguan R joins the larger Touareg R as part of the performance division’s rapidly expanding line-up. It uses the fourth-generation EA888 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Performance and efficiency details have yet to be disclosed.

As usual, this four-cylinder unit is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, four-wheel drive and the Dynamic Chassis Control system, which lowers the ride height by 10mm.

The Tiguan R also benefits from a similar torque-vectoring function in its four-wheel drive system as the Arteon R. This can vary drive between the front and rear axles as well as the left and right rear wheels.

The Tiguan has received only relatively minor external design changes, including LED lights front and rear as standard, with LED matrix interactive light modules optional.

A new front bumper features enlarged air intakes, while a more prominent grille aims to visually widen the Tiguan and links with a new chrome strip above the headlights.

The interior changes bring the Tiguan in line with Volkswagen’s newer models, with the latest version of the firm’s infotainment system and larger touchscreens available.

Wireless Apple CarPlay is also offered, alongside Volkswagen’s We Connect system, which includes live traffic data and numerous app-based functions. Options include natural speech control, while the 10.0in digital dial display has been updated.

There are also details such as two illuminated USB-C ports in the centre console, new multicoloured ambient lighting and, on the Tiguan R, exterior logo projection.

The Tiguan can be specified with a touch-sensitive control module for climate functions in place of the physical dials, including illuminated sliders for fan and temperature control.

A sports steering wheel can be chosen, as can a different wheel that has touch-sensitive controls and sliders in place of buttons. Meanwhile, the old Dynaudio stereo upgrade has been ditched in favour of a 480W, 10-speaker Harman Kardon system. UK specs have yet to be finalised, but expect kit upgrades across the range.

As well as the Tiguan R, Volkswagen will now offer a plug-in hybrid Tiguan for the first time. With a powertrain similar to that used in the Golf, Passat and Arteon PHEVs, it combines a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with an electric motor for 242bhp. It can run on electricity alone at speeds of up to 81mph and promises a 31-mile electric-only WLTP range.

The eHybrid offers multiple driving modes, too, including one named GTE that maximises the output of both the engine and motor. Efficiency figures haven’t yet been published.

The diesel engines now come with a twin-dosing selective catalytic reduction system to further reduce NOx emissions.

The updated Tiguan is due on sale this autumn, with prices expected to rise slightly over today’s £24,555 entry point.

