Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX is warmed-up 335bhp electric MPV

The retro-styled Volkswagen ID Buzz has become the latest model to gain a warmed-up GTX variant, with the new range-topper arriving with a dual-motor powertrain and sporty exterior design.

Set to launch in the second half of 2024, the ID Buzz GTX joins the recently launched Volkswagen ID 3 GTX and ID 7 GTX Tourer in the firm’s line-up of performance-orientated EVs and will be offered in standard- and long-wheelbase form.

Described by Volkswagen as “the most powerful Bulli of all time”, the GTX uses the same dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain as the ID 7 GTX Tourer to endow the hot MPV with 335bhp, up from 201bhp in the standard car.

Torque has also dramatically increased, with the dual-motor Buzz putting out a Volkswagen Touareg R-baiting 413lb ft, enabling 0-62mph in 6.6sec. Such an increase in reserves has enabled Volkswagen to raise the ID Buzz’s towing capacity from 1000kg to 1800kg.

Battery capacity has also increased, from 77kWh to 79kWh, while the long-wheelbase version uses an even bigger, 86kWh pack. The official range has yet to be disclosed, but the GTX should be able to achieve 240-250 miles on a charge.

The standard car can be charged at up to 185kW for a 10-80% boost in 25 minutes. The larger, 86kWh pack has a 200kW peak charge rate to enable a sub-30-minute charge from 10-80%.

Visually, the ID Buzz GTX gains a number of subtle changes for a sportier look but maintains its retro appeal. It gets the GTX-style front bumper design with ‘arrowhead’ LED daytime-running lights, honeycomb grille and black gloss trim. It has 19in wheels fitted as standard, with 21in wheels available as an option.