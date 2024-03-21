BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Ford Tourneo Connect PHEV boasts 68-mile EV range

Volkswagen ID Buzz GTX is warmed-up 335bhp electric MPV

Type 2-inspired EV gets more powerful dual-motor powertrain and long-wheelbase option
21 March 2024

The retro-styled Volkswagen ID Buzz has become the latest model to gain a warmed-up GTX variant, with the new range-topper arriving with a dual-motor powertrain and sporty exterior design. 

Set to launch in the second half of 2024, the ID Buzz GTX joins the recently launched Volkswagen ID 3 GTX and ID 7 GTX Tourer in the firm’s line-up of performance-orientated EVs and will be offered in standard- and long-wheelbase form. 

Described by Volkswagen as “the most powerful Bulli of all time”, the GTX uses the same dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain as the ID 7 GTX Tourer to endow the hot MPV with 335bhp, up from 201bhp in the standard car. 

Torque has also dramatically increased, with the dual-motor Buzz putting out a Volkswagen Touareg R-baiting 413lb ft, enabling 0-62mph in 6.6sec. Such an increase in reserves has enabled Volkswagen to raise the ID Buzz’s towing capacity from 1000kg to 1800kg. 

Battery capacity has also increased, from 77kWh to 79kWh, while the long-wheelbase version uses an even bigger, 86kWh pack. The official range has yet to be disclosed, but the GTX should be able to achieve 240-250 miles on a charge.

The standard car can be charged at up to 185kW for a 10-80% boost in 25 minutes. The larger, 86kWh pack has a 200kW peak charge rate to enable a sub-30-minute charge from 10-80%. 

Visually, the ID Buzz GTX gains a number of subtle changes for a sportier look but maintains its retro appeal. It gets the GTX-style front bumper design with ‘arrowhead’ LED daytime-running lights, honeycomb grille and black gloss trim. It has 19in wheels fitted as standard, with 21in wheels available as an option.

Inside, the Buzz GTX features 'comfort' seats that are decorated with red stitching and GTX letting. It is also equipped with the same 12.9in touchscreen as the ID 3 GTX and runs Volkswagen’s latest and heavily upgraded software.

Long-wheelbase cars can also be fitted with the firm’s new electronically controlled panoramic roof, making it the largest sunroof yet fitted to a Volkswagen. 

Order books for the ID Buzz GTX will open this summer, with the new MPV set to cost from around £70,000.

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam has been part of the Autocar team since 2021 and is often tasked with writing new car stories and more recently conducting first drive reviews.

Most of his time is spent leading sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in electric cars, new car news, microbility and classic cars. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Latest Reviews

hyundai ioniq 5n track review 2024 09
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
9
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
maserati grecale foglore review 2024 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
7
Maserati Grecale Folgore
mazda 2 hybrid review 2024 01 front tracking
Mazda 2 Hybrid
7
Mazda 2 Hybrid
mercedes eqs suv review 2024 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
7
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Yangwang U5 review 01 cornering front
Yangwang U8 review
Yangwang U8 review

View all car reviews