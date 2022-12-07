Volkswagen ID Buzz earns five-star NCAP score ahead of new rules

The Volkswagen ID Buzz was one of 11 cars to receive a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating in December in the organisation’s final round of testing before new regulations come into effect next year.

Volkswagen’s reborn version of the famous microbus achieved 92% for adult occupant protection, 87% for child occupants and 90% for safety assistance, with 60% for vulnerable road users.

The ID Buzz was matched overall by the Lucid Air, which also scored five stars. The US-built, high-powered electric saloon scored 90% for adult occupancy, 91% for child occupancy, 78% for vulnerable road users and 85% for its safety assist systems.

The MG 4 bolstered its appeal with five stars, scoring 83% for adult occupancy, 80% child occupancy, 75% for vulnerable road users and 78% for safety assist.

Away from electric cars, the Land Rover Discovery Sport achieved 84% for adult occupants, 89% for child occupants and 85% for safety assist. The SUV also scored 71% for vulnerable road users.

The mechanically identical Volkswagen Amarok and Ford Ranger both scored 84% for adults, 90% for children, 74% for vulnerable road users and 84% for safety assistance.

Other premium SUVs, such as the new Lexus RX and Mercedes GLC, were also deemed safe enough for the maximum five-star score.

The RX was one of the month’s highest across-the-board performers, with 90% adult occupancy, 87% for child occupancy, 89% for vulnerable road users and an impressive 91% for safety assist.

It was another successful month of Euro NCAP test results for Chinese models, with the Chery Omoda 5 and Maxus MIFA 9 both scoring well across the board to achieve five stars. The two models, which will be sold in Europe, join the Nio ET7, Smart #1 and Wey Coffee 02, which scored five stars in the previous round of testing.

The Ford Puma and Volkswagen Touran, meanwhile, scored four out of five, losing out on a perfect score because of “challenges in adult occupant protection”, despite scoring 75% and 77% respectively. The Peugeot 408 and Citroën C4 X were also rated at four stars.

NCAP’s regulations will be stiffened next year and the firm will place more pressure on car makers to consider other road users. Changes include autonomous emergency braking protocols for motorcycles and new scenarios in passive safety for pedestrians and cyclists.

Euro NCAP secretary general Michiel van Ratingen said: "2022 has been one of Euro NCAP’s busiest ever years and we have seen a lot of new car makers and new technologies. It’s clear that European consumers still demand the highest levels of safety and that a good Euro NCAP rating is seen by car manufacturers as critical to success here.