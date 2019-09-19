Volkswagen Golf gets three new value-adding trim levels

Volkswagen is seeing out the current Golf ahead of the Mk8 model's unveiling by replacing three current trim levels – Match, GT, R-Line – with variants providing £1900-worth of additional kit.

Taking the names Match Edition, GT Edition and R-Line Edition, the new offerings benefit from dual-zone climate control, LED headlights and the Winter Pack, which includes heated front seats, heated headlight washers, heated windscreen washer jets and a low washer fluid warning light.

Despite the additional standard equipment, the new trim levels cost just £400 more than their predecessors, with customers ordering the outgoing trim levels after 16 September being automatically upgraded to the new Edition variants.

The news comes just weeks after Volkswagen announced the slashing of the electric e-Golf’s base price by £2765, presumably in an effort to shift stock before the introduction of the ID 3 early next year.

Match Edition starts from £22,135 with a turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine and six-speed manual gearbox, rising to £26,585 with a 2.0-litre diesel engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

GT Edition is priced from £25,260 with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox, with the most expensive 2.0-litre diesel automatic costing £28,235.

Finally, R-Line Edition kicks off at £27,030 with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and climbs to £29,230 in 2.0-litre diesel automatic form.

Estate versions of the Match Edition and GT Edition are also available.

